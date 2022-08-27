Every edited segment Lian Yi Qijiang

According to reference news, Japan’s “Asahi Shimbun” website reported that on the shooting and killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara City, the Japanese National Police Agency issued a report on the 25th, summarizing the results of the inspection of the security situation at that time and the improvement to prevent the recurrence of the incident. measure. The report states,Due to the simple copying of the previous police plan, there were loopholes in the plan when Abe delivered a speech, and there was a lack of organized response measures, which led to the (Abe assassination) incident.。

Photo source of Abe’s attack scene: Japanese media

According to the report, the inspection results showed that there were problems with the deployment of the police force and the security protection plan at the scene. The problem on the spot is,The guards who were originally in charge of guarding behind Abe (south side) changed their alert direction, but the on-site commander and others did not take measures such as arranging other personnel to replace them.. Therefore, the police officers and other police officers who were responsible for protecting Abe’s safety did not notice anyone, and the suspect Yamagami Toru also gradually approached behind Abe.

In this regard, the report pointed out that if countermeasures had been taken at the time, “there is a high possibility that the outcome (of Abe’s assassination) could have been prevented”.

According to Chinanews.com, regarding the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a speech on the streets of Nara,Nakamura, the chief of the Japanese National Police Agency, expressed his intention to resign at a press conference on the 25th. At the same time, many Japanese police were punished.

According to CCTV News, citing a report by the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) on the 26th, the Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting on the same day that the expenses for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on the 27th of next month,It will be fully financed by fiscal funds, with a total of about 250 million yenmainly used for the layout of the venue and the rental of vehicles.The number of invited attendees is expected to reach around 6,000。

Japanese police release details of Abe’s assassination

According to Overseas Network, Japan’s Jiji News Agency reported on the 26th that regarding the shooting and killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Japanese National Police Agency issued a report on the 25th, announcing the detailed process from the formulation of the local security plan to the attack on Abe. The report mentioned,From 5 minutes before the shooting to the time of the shooting, no one behind Abe was on guard。

According to the content of the police announcement, the Nara Prefecture police first received the notice that Abe was scheduled to give a speech in Nara the next day at around 0:50 on July 7, and immediately began to formulate a security plan. At about 9:00 a.m. on the 8th, the security plan was officially finalized after the approval of the chief of the Nara Prefectural Police and the head of the headquarters, Yuzuke Onizuka.

Abe arrived at the speech site at about 11:18 noon on the 8th. At that time, Toru Yamagami, the suspect in the shooting, had already stood on the sidewalk behind Abe, applauding and observing Abe. At 11:28, Abe took the stage and started his speech. then,The guards in charge of Abe’s rear guard received instructions and entered the guardrail where Abe was standing, and a “blank” appeared behind Abe.。

Photo source of Abe’s attack scene: Japanese media

At about 11:30, he started to move on the mountain. He was far away from the scene for a time, then put his right hand into the bag and walked towards Abe. At 11:31, the mountain took out a gun and aimed at Abe to shoot.He fired the first bullet about 7 meters away from Abe, and 2.7 seconds later, fired the second bullet about 5.3 meters away from Abe. The first bullet missed Abe. Before the second bullet was fired on the mountain, there were four guards in the guardrail. Two of them tried to get between the mountain and Abe, and the other two rushed to the mountain, but neither prevented the tragedy in time.

Image source: CCTV News

According to the “Asahi Shimbun” news, the report of the Japanese National Police Agency summarizes the results of the police’s inspection of the security situation at that time and the improvement measures to prevent the recurrence of the incident. The report pointed out that due to the simple copying of the previous police plan, there were loopholes in the plan when Abe delivered his speech, and there was a lack of organized response measures, which led to the (Abe attack) incident. The report also said that if countermeasures had been taken at the time, “there was a high probability that this outcome would have been prevented”.

According to CCTV News, on July 8,Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after being shot, aged 67。

Japan’s National Police Agency chief resigns

Many people were given pay cuts

According to Chinanews,Kyodo News reported that Nakamura, the chief of the Japanese National Police Agency, expressed his intention to resign at a press conference on the 25th. He said: “The next step is to implement new security guards, and it is natural to adopt a new system with a new look.” It is reported that,Nakamura has tendered his resignation at the National Public Security Committee meeting。

Nakamura took the blame and resigned. Image source: Japanese media

Nakamura graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tokyo and joined the Police Department in 1986. He served in the Chiba Prefectural Police Department and the Tokyo Metropolitan Metropolitan Police Department as the Chief of the Second Division of Search and other positions, and served in the criminal unit for a long time.

On the same day, the National Police Agency also announced that the head of the Nara Prefectural Police Department, Tomozaki Onizuka, will be given a disciplinary sanction to reduce his salary.Onizuka also reportedly intends to resign。

According to Japan’s Asahi Shimbun,The Japanese National Police Agency announced on the same day that Minister Onizuka was given a three-month salary cut.In addition, the Nara prefectural police chief was also punished with a one-month pay cut.。

At the same time, the Nara Prefectural Police Department announced that the security plan and the day’s response to the situation were not complete enough, and announced the punishment of many people’s salary reduction.

According to public information,The chief of the Japanese National Police Agency is a national civil servant in charge of the affairs of the National Police Agency. He is outside the police officer class and is the highest commander of the Japanese police force.. The Chief of Police is appointed by the National Public Security Commission with the approval of the Prime Minister of the Cabinet. Among the police, police officers above the level of the police force are national civil servants and must obey the management of the National Police Agency. Therefore, the Chief of the National Police Agency, who is the head of the National Police Agency, is essentially the highest command of the police force. The chief of the National Police Agency is also a member of the sub-ministers, the sub-ministers of the highest decision-making body in the administrative bureaucracy.

Abe’s annual personal security expenses exceed 200 million yen

According to the website, according to the Japanese government’s regulations, as the former prime minister, the Japanese government will not continue to provide special guards, secretaries, drivers and other entourages for Shinzo Abe. But because Abe is still a member of Congress, he can hire three or so secretaries and the government pays the bill.

In fact, even after stepping down from the premiership, Abe’s personal security force has been very strong, demonstrating his continued influence in Japanese politics.

According to a November 2020 report by the Japanese magazine “Women In Herself”, after Shinzo Abe resigned as prime minister, there were about 30 security personnel in his private residence. The average annual income of the police is about 7 million yen. According to this calculation,Abe’s annual security expenses alone exceed 200 million yen (nearly 10 million yuan)。

AERA dot also reported that,Outside Abe’s private residence, a Metropolitan Police Department’s van is on standby 24 hours a day. Roadblocks have been set up on the road leading to the residence, and police are patrolling all day..In contrast, Aso, who is also a former prime minister of JapanTaro’s residence is only a few hundred meters away from Shinzo Abe’s private residence, but only one police officer is arranged at the police station in front of the door.

It is reported that after Shinzo Abe stepped down as prime minister, he was still equipped with Japanese security SWAT members who specialize in protecting dignitaries. The SWAT team is affiliated to the Security Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, with about 200 people, referred to as SP. The members of the SWAT team are selected from the 40,000 police officers under the jurisdiction of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and belong to the elite of the police.

Over 6000 signaturesPetition to commute sentence for suspect

According to Overseas Network, Japan’s “Flash” magazine website recently reported that the shooting death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe caused a lot of controversy.A Japanese website recently launched a petition for signatures asking for a commutation of the sentence of the suspect Toruya Yamagami, and more than 6,000 people signed the petition。

When the petition to commute Shanshang’s sentence first began, most of the comments on the signature website expressed sympathy for Shanshang. Many people said, “He has experienced a cruel life, but he has a warm side”, “He is a serious and hard-working person on the mountain, and he should be given another chance” “He is just a victim whose family was destroyed by malicious religion.”

△Crime suspect Toruya Yamagami Source: CCTV News

The Japanese government recently asked members of the Liberal Democratic Party to check whether they are related to the “Unification Church”, and many politicians have been exposed to have close ties with the “Unification Church”. As the news surfaced, the Japanese media began to angrily denounce the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and the people who supported the mountain changed from a simple “emotional theory” to calling for the Liberal Democratic Party to be held accountable. they think,Shanshang’s actions revealed the true face of “Unification Church” and saved many people, Shanshang should be acquitted. Some even said, “If Yamagami is convicted, politicians all over Japan should be punished.”

According to previous news from Japanese media, on July 15, a petition campaign for commutation of Shanshang’s sentence was launched on the Japanese signature activity website “Change.org”, on the grounds that “the mountain’s growth experience was too bumpy, and an opportunity to reform should be given”. The Japanese prosecutor’s office requested a commutation of Yamagami’s sentence. As of 6:00 p.m. local time on August 12, more than 6,000 people signed.

