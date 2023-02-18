Rihanna wore a long red duvet effect jacket Pillow in his Super Bowl performance. This trend is also present in accessories such as handbags, glasses and shoes.

A few years ago, Room 022, created by stylist Simone Nunes, had already become objects of desire among fashionistas with pillow sandals.

Nowadays, Room continues to bring the concept of comfort and classy style, as the very look of the shoes brings a cozy air.

In 2023 Simone Nunes explores new models with heels and some other unconventional formats.