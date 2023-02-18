Home World The return of the Pillow Effect – MONDO MODA
Rihanna wore a long red duvet effect jacket Pillow in his Super Bowl performance. This trend is also present in accessories such as handbags, glasses and shoes.

Room Shoes @ disclosure

A few years ago, Room 022, created by stylist Simone Nunes, had already become objects of desire among fashionistas with pillow sandals.

Room Shoes @ disclosure

Nowadays, Room continues to bring the concept of comfort and classy style, as the very look of the shoes brings a cozy air.

Room Shoes @ disclosure

In 2023 Simone Nunes explores new models with heels and some other unconventional formats.

