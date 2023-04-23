The ‘return’ to the large numbers of Forza Italia, Schifani “Attractive Party” and the junta “coupon in September”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​27 minutes ago

A test of electoral political strength. This is how political commentators consider the great demonstration for the six months in government of the Region. A demonstration organized by the party with all the traditional blue trappings. He is tired but satisfied…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The ‘return’ to the large numbers of Forza Italia, Schifani’s “Attractive Party” and the “September coupon” junta appeared 27 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».