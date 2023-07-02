The revolt of minors in France: the average age of the demonstrators is 17 years. And most of them are students

The revolt in suburb it is above all animated by minors. And of 17 yearsindeed, themiddle age of the demonstrators, according to what was announced by the Minister of the Interior Darmanin. They are very young, the same age as Nahel, the boy of Algerian origin killed by a policeman. His death unleashed a wave of riots and protests in France which mainly sees minors as protagonists: they are “connected” to each other (especially through social networks), capable of move fast from one area to another to set set fire o loot shopsemphasized by the government.

The French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupont-Morettialso recalled “the parental responsibility” of minors who participate in the riots: a first “civic and moral, ordinary” responsibility, but also “if that is not enough, a legal obligation“. “I want young people to know, clearly, that the country’s prosecutors will be looking for the identity of the social media usersespecially of Snapchat, which for these young people are a means of communicating the place, time and target of the attack. That no one thinks that behind these social networks there is theimpunity“, the French Justice Minister said again.

Most of them are high school studentsin vocational training, bartenders, young adults, many of them with the clean criminal record. Not marginalized and violent youth. this theidentikit which comes out of the first hearings of those arrested in court. In total they are over 3 miles and 300 protesters arrested since the start of the protest. To unleash the anger, according to French statistics, are the socio-economic conditions and perceptions of authority.

More than 5 million people live in deprived neighbourhoods, or about 8% of the French population, according to data from theNational Institute of Statistics (Insee). There are 1,514 neighborhoods identified by the government as poor. These are large residential complexes on the outskirts of large cities, former industrial areas and suburban districts of small and medium-sized cities. According to statistics, 23.6% of the inhabitants of these neighborhoods were not born in France, compared to 10.3% in the rest of the country. According to a report of the Defender of rightsa young person perceived as black or Arab has 20 times more likely to be stopped compared to the general population. Nahel was of Algerian origin and his killing after a road stop inflamed France precisely by touching the sore point of the discrimination.

And in the banlieues live people with forts economic difficulties: the average disposable income, according to the statistical institute, is 13,770 euros per year per family, compared to 21,730 euros in cities. And more than half of the children in these neighborhoods live in conditions of poverty (56.9% compared to 21.2% of the French average). The rate is also very high unemployment: In 2020, 18.6% of the active population was unemployed, compared to 8% nationally.

