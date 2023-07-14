The revolt of the Russian general in Ukraine against Minister Shoigu: ‘I highlighted the problems on the ground and he torpedoed me. High treason’

The first-level rejections among the top Russian military continue. But if around some high degrees a cloud of mystery e silencethere is one who instead chose to speak for criticize the decision made against him. How writes the Cnnwhich quotes a vowel of the protagonist posted on Telegram, the general Ivan Popovcommander of the 58th Army engaged in heavy fighting in the region of Zaporizhzhiastated that he was suddenly torpedoed from his post after accusing the leadership of the Moscow Defense Ministry of having betrayed his troops not providing enough support.

An attitude, his, which despite the different position held is somewhat reminiscent of that of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinwhich for months has denounced the failure to send ammunition to his men and, according to him, i sabotage attempts by what has rightfully become his main enemy in the establishment of the Federation: the Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu.

Popov is one of the most senior officers to have taken part in the campaign Russia in Ukraine. The military said he raised questions about “mass deaths and injuries among our brothers because of the enemy artillery”. The recording was posted to the messaging app by Andrey GurulevMember of the Russian Parliament and former Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District.

“I also raised a number of other issues and expressed everything at the highest level frankly and extremely harshly,” Popov said in the audio message. “I had no right to lie, so I outlined all the problematic issues that exist in the military today in terms of combat work and support”. Defense Minister Shoigu “signed the order and he got rid of me“, the general said in the recording accusing him of betrayal.