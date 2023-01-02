Home World The rhythm of earning money: the first prize of the US Mega Millions lottery rose to 5.4 billion yuan, but no one won the prize many times-fast technology-technology changes the future
The rhythm of making money: the US Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to 5.4 billion yuan, but no one has won the prize many times

A few days ago, the U.S. “Mega Millions” lottery issuer disclosed to the outside world that since the jackpot lottery has not been drawn for many times in a row, by the time the lottery draws again on January 3, 2023, the jackpot prize of this lottery will reach 785 million U.S. dollars, or about 540 million dollars. billion yuan.

The latest statement issued by the “Mega Millions” lottery issuer said that the bonus amount will be the fourth highest since the lottery was issued. The previous three highest record jackpots all exceeded 1 billion US dollars.

According to reports, half of the sales revenue of each “Super Million” is still in the state where the lottery ticket is sold, and the money is used to support lottery beneficiaries, such as education or public employee pensions and retailer commissions.

Prior to this, a lottery player in Michigan won the $1 billion “Mega Millions” lottery jackpot. The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60 and Mega Ball number 24.

