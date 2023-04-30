The richest and most beautiful Arab princess | Info

Sheikha Mahra is the favorite daughter of the ruler of Dubai who does not respect Islamic laws and spends large amounts of money.

Sheikha Mahra Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the favorite daughter of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She is known for spending large amounts of money and disobeying Islamic laws. She is one of the richest and most beautiful Arab princesses.

She never wore a hijab. Her father gave her a freedom that no other daughter of his had. At 28, she was still unmarried. She stood out among women in the United Arab Emirates for the bright clothes she wore and for never covering her head. She was named Kristina at birth, but her parents changed her name to Arabic. Sheikha Mahra often attended public events and likes to be seen.

Unlike other daughters or wives of Arab rulers, magazines often wrote about her. She even has a social media profile where she has been very active. There is a possibility that she is allowed all this because her mother is of Greek origin. Her parents were married for several years. They had two children.

No one knows when or why they broke up. Sheikha Mahra has a wonderful relationship with her mother. Sheikha Mahra has an excellent business education. She graduated from the University of Britain. Given that Sheikha Mahra is also of Greek origin, her father allowed her to have freedom in her life.

Her great love is horses and at one point she had as many as 11 of them. The most expensive one was worth 3.6 million dollars, and she spent about four million dollars a year on their care. According to the latest estimates, her wealth is estimated at one billion dollars.

