The richest man and woman in the world are French. Bernard Arnault, head of the LVMH luxury empire, is the wealthiest person on the planet, according to the annual Forbes ranking, with assets on the rise in recent years and which now amount to 211 billion US dollars. It is the first time that a French citizen leads the Forbes ranking. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, vice president of L’Oréal, a company founded by her grandfather and now a world leader in the beauty & cosmetics sector, is the richest woman and occupies the eleventh position overall with 80.5 billion dollars.

The geography of wealth

The number of Scrooge McDuck in the world has been decreasing slightly in the last year. There are 2,640 ten-figure fortunes in the world, up from 2,668 in 2022. Together, billionaires now have a total assets of 12.2 trilliondown $500 billion from $12.7 trillion in March 2022. Nearly half of the people in the rankings now have less wealth than they did 12 months ago.

The United States they are the most present country in the ranking, with 735 assets and a total of 4,500 billion. China (including Hong Kong and Macao) remains secondwith 562 billionaires and total assets of 2,000 billion, followed by India, with 169 billionaires with a total of 675 billion.

Who goes up and who goes down

Behind Arnault, the podium is completed by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. The CEO of Tesla, despite his company continuing to grind record results, lost the top position due to the sharp drop in his company’s stock on the stock market, due in part to the expensive acquisition of Twitter, and now has assets of 180 billion dollars.

The founder of Amazon also fell by one position, Jeff Bezos, whose assets fell to $107 billion. Far from the podium Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, who fell to sixteenth place with assets of 64.4 billion dollars.