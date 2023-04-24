The richest people in Russia increased their wealth by 152 billion dollars Info

The richest people in Russia increased their wealth by 152 billion dollars during the last year.

Over the past year, the richest people in Russia increased their wealth by 152 billion dollars thanks to the high prices of natural resources, Forbes magazine published.

According to the Russian edition of Forbes, Russia has 110 billionaires, 22 more than last yearin. Their wealth increased from 353 to 505 billion dollars. The list would be longer if the five billionaires had not renounced their Russian citizenship, writes Forbes.

“Last year’s rating results were also influenced by apocalyptic predictions about the Russian economy“, Forbes states and adds that the total wealth of Russian billionaires in 2021, before the start of the war, amounted to 606 billion dollars. Under the pressure of Western sanctions, the Russian economy recorded a decline of 2.1 percent. However, it was able to sell oil, metals and other natural resources on global markets, especially in China, India and the Middle East, reports Reuters.

The new names of Russia’s rich on the Forbes list include billionaires who made their fortunes through the production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, snacks, as well as the construction industry, indicating that demand in the Russian market remains strong despite the sanctions.

