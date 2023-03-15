The long highways, the trips without a specific destination and of course the cars are elements called to hold a high symbolic charge within the North American cultural imaginary, the same one in which they are also immersed, in their musical expression, The Riff Truckers. And if there is a vehicle par excellence that is accompanied by an aura of elusive romanticism, not in vain has it been driven by illustrious hands such as James Bond or Steve McQueen in “Bullitt”, it is the Mustang. A perfect title, therefore, if what it is about, as the new album by the band from Gernika reveals, is to reflect something similar to a journey, in this case made up of half a dozen stages, which goes through different scenarios in that always inevitable tortuous path that seeks to define itself, as far as possible, under the sign of freedom. A word that during our most recent past has risen precisely because of its scarcity.

What better way to undertake this stake than to do it surrounded by colleagues and friends, a maxim that is fulfilled -except for one- throughout all the pieces of this work. Four guitarists, from as many formations, will add some contributions that, apart from weaving a network of fraternization, contribute decisively on an artistic level, thanks in large part to a careful selection of those songs that fit in the best possible way with their aptitudes. . A list of collaborators who, in addition to transferring strength to the album, seen globally, give off a diversity of accents that promote the already stylistic plurality that the repertoire boasts. And it is that any tour, if done in the company of comrades, increases your satisfaction.

If we are talking about roads and landscapes to be conquered, even if it is on a metaphorical level, nothing more suitable to transfer that sensation of overheated engines and asphalt spitting fire than a recording made in an organic format, a decision carried out by the always accurate supervision of Martxel Arkarazo in his Garate Studies. Operations center from which to orient the compass leading to The Riff Truckers by a succulent, impetuous and varied landscape.

The ignition key that starts the odometer of this device falls on a “Walk” that synthesizes in its own essence that heterogeneity that formulates the work. Represented as a tribute to the necessary impulses incited by the music, the syncopated and sharp riffs of Aitor Zorrikieta “Malamute”, struggled in these struggles with Mississippi Queen & The Wet Dogs, blend with a fiery “rock and roll” spirit that even seems to pay homage to explicitly to Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire”. And it is that funk, as a wide-ranging concept, will be one of the newest and most valid ingredients when it comes to bringing vivacity to a skeleton capable of granting dynamism to the most sober and regal, with that epic similar to Springsteen, “ Kay”, which circulates between ring roads and unexplored routes in a technical display by Alex García (The Van), who repeats the demonstration in an “Involution” that spills groove, electricity and atmospheric desert landscapes as an antidote to internal demons.

But the bodywork The Riff Truckers it is made of a powerful alloy and is prepared to take its revolutions to the maximum levels, something that songs like “Ride or Die” will give a good account of, an apology for that board on four wheels with which to conquer the streets, where the guitar by Aitor Lacalle “Laka” (Memoria de Pez) becomes a battering ram of robust and accurate blows delivered under the majestic gaze of some Motörhead. Characteristics attributable to a “Criminal” who, although she advances with a more graceful and catchy step, remains injected with a torn throat. “Born in the Sand”, and its mythological representation of individual resistance, rises and blossoms as the culmination of sound aggressiveness, fostered by the herculean presence of Edorta Apraiz (Tooth), who does not shy away from laying out a hand to heavier metal.

The Riff Truckers have done with “Mustang” their most rock and roll album, which translates into a dynamism of energetic consistency where one can be pushed to move their feet as well as shake their heads with a disheveled attitude. The band from Gernika, always aware of their natural habitat, have no complexes in stretching and erasing that perimeter to deliver songs that, always under their identifying signature, alert us that their only home is wherever the wheels of a good car. Because the always yearned for personal and collective freedom must also be able to be represented without canons or stylistic servitudes, concepts that during these six songs are pleasantly missed and supplanted by viscerality and creative autonomy as the only laws to obey. .