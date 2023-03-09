(LaPresse) – The French president, Emmanuel Macronannounced that «in the coming months» his government will present a bill to include the right to abortion in the Constitution. Paying tribute to the feminist advocate Gisele Halimi died on 28 July 2020, and on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Macron declared that he wanted to “engrave in the Constitution the women’s freedom to resort to voluntary termination of pregnancy». The Senate had voted in early February for the right to abortion in the Constitution, reformulating a text of the National Assembly. But there is still a long way to go because a constitutional bill presented by MPs must be approved in identical terms by both houses of Parliament and then submitted to a referendum. The path proposed by Macron is that both the government a promote a constitutional bill. In that case it could be approved as a last resort with a majority of 3/5 of the Parliament meeting in joint session, without a referendum. (Twitter)