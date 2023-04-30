The Río Babel festival completes its lineup and announces Babel Comedy

The Madrid festival babel riverhas announced the full poster for its fifth edition and the line up of Babel Comedy, your comedy space. If you want to combine singing songs with laughing for a long time, the Babel River makes it very easy for you.

The fifth edition of the festival Rio Babel will take place on June 30, July 1 and 2, in the Magic Box of Madrid. The poster is now available for days. It will start on Friday, June 30, with Alvaro de Luna As a novelty, he has recently released the fourth single from what will be his next album. In addition to him, you can enjoy the complete show of the Colombians I have towho will present their latest album “IF YESTERDAY WAS TODAY”, in addition to playing their best-known songs. The day will also feature performances Julieta Venegas, Sen Senra o Getting to know Russia.

They will perform on Saturday Juan Luis Guerra 4.0., Monkey, Guitarricadelafuente, Mr. Kilombo o The Saint Cecilia. And finally, as the great headliner on Sunday, they will sound Jamiroquai, Stereo Bomb, Alizz, MODA day o Bogota burnsamong others.

In addition, after the success in the 2022 edition, this year it returns Babel Comedya space for comedy with national comedians; Lalachus, Galder Varas e Ignatius Farray repeat again, in addition to Iggy Rubin e Inés Hernand as presenters of the day on Sunday. However, this year they will also participate Come Nuns, Jorge Ponce, Ana Morgade, La Ruina o La Pija and La Quinqui among others. Season tickets and day tickets are on sale at festivalriobabel.com

Thus, the line up of the Babel River will be the following: