The riotous high schoolers of Slam Dunk against Sannoh

23 years after the first airing of the anime in Italy, it arrives in Italian cinemas “The First Slam Dunk“, the feature film that promises fans the ending that those 101 episodes (plus one summary) did not give us.

With a little bitterness we enter the cinema, because we would have deserved this ending with the most inconclusive dubbing direction that made a unique magic at the beginning of the 2000s. Anyone who hasn’t experienced it in unsuspecting times cannot understand the madness and irreverence that had been lavished on the transposition. Without diminishing the work done today, that anarchy that took place with the television network has allowed us in our adolescence to enjoy one of the best adapted anime in memory. These jokes wouldn’t cause a stir today but, in the heyday of extreme censorship in anime, they were almost too much even for theAnime Night.

The room fills up and it’s nice to see that it’s not just us “old” ones who grew up with the anime broadcast on MTV. It cheers us up a little: we feel old now, so much so that we start to think that young people don’t read/see the classics of the genre. And instead there are also two little boys in the room accompanied by their father. We smile and understand that beautiful stories like these will also survive our generation because, Takehiko Inouehas created something that does not age.

Not wanting to make comparisons between the language versions, we opted for the OV one with subtitles. We don’t need voice actors and production companies, but historical dubbing is for us a jewel incomparable with any other work. Choosing this option was interesting. It was the first opportunity to listen to the dialogues in the mother tongue (that Italian student spirit is a bit missing despite the self-explanatory humorous scenes), yet the “serious” tone of the voices matched well with this Slam Dunk which, more than “First”, closes the saga worthily. A dutiful thanks also goes to Anime Factory for the delicious initiative of the five collector’s cards, a small gesture which for the fans is instead a pleasant and precious memory to be framed or collected.

Avoiding as much as possible to do spoiler, if you haven’t read the whole manga yet, well catch up and then go back to reading, otherwise it’s your choice: you are warned.

Time has passed for everyone and this film also makes it clear. Since the first scenes, and the decision to invest in the back story (which does not appear in the manga or animated series) of Ryota Miyagi, suggests that the plot will be much less carefree than those we have seen and read. It starts far from the high school of Shohoku, from Hokinawa, the island that is also the birthplace of Hollywood’s most famous Karate master (if you don’t get the quote, we’re old, but you absolutely have to catch up on some movies). The film gives us a way to get to know where love and its conflicts related to basketball come from, and then take us right to the last pages of the manga: the inter-scholastic national championship has now begun. The Shohoku will have to collide with the Sannoh!

The last game, the decisive one that we fans were waiting for … or that perhaps we were afraid to see given the bittersweet ending proposed in the manga. The choice to shift the spotlight to Ryota, leaving the rest of the team in the background, is by no means an easy choice. It is to be appreciated that they have exploited everything that was canonical in the narration, harmonizing the narration, so much so that every single event fits perfectly without creating annoying retcons. To all this is added a superlative direction. By expertly exploiting the shots with the mix of 2D and CGI, we find ourselves on the pitch wanting to cheer as if we were on those heartfelt stands. The wise use of the soundtrack galvanizes the viewer who finds himself holding his breath when the silences become part of the scenes.

And it’s just the Silence the director’s best weapon, the one that gives depth to this feature film. Those long moments of staring, words sketched on the lips, but absolutely no sound. That nothingness that breaks the rhythm, stops everything for a few seconds, that says and doesn’t say, that suddenly turns into the roar of a ball that gives way to a sporting action with an uncertain result. That stillness in which you bask in your thoughts and give your interpretation to a discourse that does not exist, or to an unexpressed thought by only looking into the eyes of the “your teammate”.

However, there is no shortage of the usual demented comic curtains. Hanamichi hasn’t lost the habit of pestering the poor man’s face Mitsuyoshi Anzai, just as the conflict with Rukawa remains unchanged and a source of fun, up to the goodies that recall the original story dear to the old guard. Yet there is always a thin veil of conflict and pain that is difficult to shake off even in the most hilarious scenes.

A Slam Dunk that has grown, has learned not to exploit always and only Rukawa e Hanamichi. A film that gives us an open ending without (thankfully) making us cry bloody hot tears like in the manga. A vision that teaches us how important and above all very appreciable the classics (even in manga) are, because they don’t get old. Finally, a story that puts the word ‘end’ to a chapter that has been open for too long. It does it in the simplest way: with a film that is worth the price of admission and that should be seen again, not once, but a couple more times (who knows, maybe one dubbed into Italian out of curiosity). Other than to fully enjoy what we have been waiting for over twenty years: the first and only LOW FIVE between the two eternal rivals!

in collaboration with Alice Chimera