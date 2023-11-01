The Rise of Climate Change Ghost Towns: Abandoned Sites Due to Climate Displacement

As climate change continues to wreak havoc around the world, a new era of ghost towns is emerging, driven by environmental catastrophes such as floods, storms, wildfires, and extreme temperatures. These abandoned settlements are not the fun, kitschy tourist attractions of old mining towns, but rather the result of climate displacement and the need for people to flee from areas severely affected by natural disasters.

Experts predict that populations will be forced to move away from areas most impacted by climate change, including those prone to storms, rising sea levels, flooding, and constant fires. Recent examples such as the wildfires in Hawaii, California, and Australia, as well as floods in Bangladesh, have already triggered population displacement.

Leaving a settlement is often a last resort for residents, only done after exhausting all other options. In some cases, resettlements are aided or forced through “managed removals” or “planned relocations” where government agencies provide financial and logistical support. However, the costs of migration, both economically and psychologically, are substantial, as individuals are forced to abandon their traditions, networks, language, and even the graves of their ancestors.

According to the United Nations, over 20 million people are forced to leave their homes each year due to extreme weather events. Researchers estimate that by the end of the century, between 3 billion and 6 billion people will fall outside the “human climate niche” that supports life, necessitating mass migrations. This will disproportionately affect communities of color and those already facing poverty, exacerbating existing inequalities.

From a tourism perspective, areas heavily reliant on tourism economies will also be vulnerable to abandonment. For instance, alpine ski resorts that no longer receive adequate snowfall for skiing or traditional holiday spots like Spain and the Mediterranean, which have experienced deadly heatwaves and wildfires, may lose tourists. However, there is also a niche segment of “dark tourism” that could emerge around these ghost cities born of climate change. This kind of tourism, which focuses on sites of death, disasters, or the macabre, raises ethical questions but could also offer educational experiences for visitors, shedding light on the effects of climate change.

Examples of current ghost towns caused by climate change include Vunidogoloa in Fiji, which was resettled due to rising sea levels, and Jean Charles Island in Louisiana, where coastal erosion and rising sea levels forced residents to move to a newly created settlement. Other examples include Cotul Morii in Moldova, which was submerged by floods and subsequently rebuilt, the Chacaltaya ski resort in Bolivia, which closed after its glacier melted, and Valmeyer in Illinois, which was relocated to higher ground after a flood.

As climate change continues to transform landscapes and force communities to abandon their homes, these ghost towns serve as a sobering reminder of the consequences of environmental decline.

