World

The Rise of Drug Trafficking: Uncovering the Involvement of the Maduro Regime and Chavista Officials

by admin

The Los Soles Cartel has emerged as a significant player in the world of drug trafficking, according to recent reports. The El Nuevo Herald has revealed that the Maduro regime in Venezuela has prioritized drug trafficking as its main source of financing. This revelation implicates over 75 Chavista officials and businessmen in the cocaine trade, as reported by infobae. The involvement of Venezuelan general in the shadowy world of drug trafficking has been highlighted by Diario 14ymedio. The extensive coverage of this issue can be found on Google News. This information sheds light on the increasing influence and impact of drug cartels in the region, and the extent to which government officials are involved in these criminal activities.

