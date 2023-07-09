The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat: The Impact of El Niño and Global Warming

Record-Breaking High Temperatures and the Impact of El Niño on Global Climate

In recent days, many parts of our country have experienced scorching temperatures exceeding 40°C, with some even breaking the record for extreme temperatures in our local history during this period. This trend is not limited to our country; on a global scale, the average temperature on the Earth’s surface on July 3 and 4 have been setting new records consecutively, according to data from the National Environmental Forecasting Center of the United States since 1979.

Adding to these concerns, the World Meteorological Organization announced on July 4th that El Niño conditions have formed in the tropical Pacific Ocean. This marks the first occurrence of El Niño in seven years. It is predicted that global temperatures will continue to rise in the coming years, with a high probability of setting record-breaking extreme high temperatures within the next five years. With these forecasts in mind, governments worldwide should prepare for future climate events.

To gain a better understanding of the El Niño phenomenon and its impact on global climate, we interviewed Zhou Bing, Chief Expert of Climate Services at the National Climate Center, and Xu Hongmei, Chief Expert of the Climate Change Impact and Adaptation Office at the National Climate Center.

Zhou Bing explained that El Niño is an abnormal warming phenomenon that occurs on the surface of the equatorial central and eastern Pacific Ocean. When the three-month average sea surface temperature in the key monitoring area exceeds the climate average by 0.5°C, it enters the El Niño state. This warm water phenomenon triggers a response from the tropical atmosphere, resulting in a significant anti-correlation in air pressure in the east and west of the equatorial ocean. This seesaw oscillation, known as the Southern Oscillation, weakens the Walker Circulation, leading to various climate anomalies in the tropics and extratropics.

El Niño occurs when the warm seawater on the surface of the western Pacific rapidly expands eastward due to a weakening of the easterly wind and strengthening of the westerly wind in the equatorial western Pacific. In contrast, the La Niña phenomenon occurs when the sea surface temperature in the equatorial central and eastern Pacific Ocean is abnormally low. El Niño and La Niña events alternate, with an average cycle of four years. Currently, the world is experiencing the 29th El Niño event.

El Niño has a significant impact on global climate through ocean-atmosphere interactions. It contributes to global warming and often leads to the hottest year on record. El Niño also triggers extreme weather events such as high temperatures, droughts, and heavy rains in the tropical Pacific Ocean and its neighboring regions. These effects can be observed in various parts of the world, including reduced precipitation in southeastern Australia, abnormal dryness in southeastern Africa, and abnormal summer precipitation in India and China. In our country, El Niño tends to raise temperatures in the southern part of North China, the northern part of central China, the central part of East China, and the eastern part of Northwest China during the development year. It also causes less precipitation in the northern monsoon region, increasing the risk of meteorological drought, and more precipitation in southern China, increasing the likelihood of waterlogging disasters. El Niño can also contribute to “warm winters” in certain regions.

In the context of global warming, extreme high temperatures have become more frequent in the past two decades. Heatwaves in different parts of the world, such as Europe in 2003, the United States in 2006, Russia in 2010, Australia in 2019, and China in 2013, 2017, and 2022, underline this trend. As the impacts of climate change intensify, the world can expect a hotter, drier, and wetter future, with extreme high temperatures becoming the new normal. Furthermore, high temperatures are starting earlier, ending later, and lasting longer due to climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are the main driver of climate warming and increase the likelihood of extreme high temperature and heavy precipitation events.

It is essential for governments and communities worldwide to recognize and prepare for the impact of climate change. Measures aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to changes in the climate will play a crucial role in safeguarding our planet and ensuring the well-being of future generations.