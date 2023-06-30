The Rising Trend of Chemsex: The Dark Side of Sex Parties

Title: Alarming Rise of Chemsex Practices Fuels Concerns Over Public Health

Subtitle: The dangerous combination of drugs and sexual activities is leading to severe consequences for individuals and society.

MADRID.- Fernando, a 41-year-old man, describes his experience with chemsex as a “dark night.” The drugs he began taking to enhance his sexual experiences, especially methamphetamine and GHB, had devastating effects on his life. “My life started to crumble: family ties, work, friends… Eventually, I found myself alone and deeply depressed,” he shares. Chemsex, a growing trend in the men who have sex with men community, has become a concerning issue.

Infectious disease consultations provide evidence of the rising popularity of chemsex. At the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid, the number of regular attendees at chemsex sessions has multiplied by five in just a year. In 2017, drug addiction centers in Madrid attended to 50 people with chemsex-related problems. By 2022, this number had increased tenfold, reaching 512 patients, according to data from the City Council’s Security and Emergencies Area. The issue has also been recognized by the Barcelona and Madrid City Councils, highlighting that 11% and 9% of men who have sex with men in the respective cities practice chemsex, according to a study by the Stop AIDS organization.

While comprehensive and recent data are lacking, the situation at a major hospital in Madrid indicates that chemsex is steadily increasing. Dr. Maricela Valerio, a specialist in Infectious Diseases at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, explains that the number of patients practicing chemsex has grown significantly. In 2021, around 600 people with sexually transmitted infections sought medical consultations, which increased to almost a thousand last year. The percentage of patients admitting to practicing chemsex has also risen from 2% two years ago to 6% in 2022, an alarming five-fold increase. Dr. Valerio emphasizes that many individuals do not disclose their chemsex activities due to fear of judgment and stigma.

The rise of dating apps, facilitating easy connections for sexual encounters, parallels the surge in chemsex and has coincided with a general decrease in condom usage. Dr. Valerio expresses concern, stating, “We have completely forgotten about infections and sexually transmitted diseases. We no longer fear them, as we can prevent HIV. But we do not show the same respect for other infections like syphilis and gonorrhea.”

Experts caution that while blaming chemsex for the increasing rates of sexually transmitted diseases might be simplistic, it is certainly a contributing factor. These risk practices involve engaging with unfamiliar partners, often without protection. The figures confirm this observation, with gonorrhea diagnoses in Spain multiplying by six and cases of syphilis more than doubling in the past decade. The majority of patients diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections are men, indicating that men who have sex with men are particularly vulnerable.

Fernando’s experience aligns with the profile of a typical chemsex user: gay men aged between 31 and 39, university-educated, gainfully employed, and residing in towns with populations exceeding 100,000. At the beginning, the drugs are used in conjunction with sex, but over time, the focus shifts solely to drug consumption, isolating individuals from social interactions. The chemical concoction prevalent in these sessions comprises methamphetamine, GHB, mephedrone, and ketamine—new psychoactive substances designed to evade drug regulations. Severe consequences, including fatalities due to GHB and drug overdoses, have been associated with chemsex.

Fernando attributes his drug use to a combination of factors, such as loneliness, self-judgment, and shame, further exacerbated by societal oppression. “That’s all part of the addiction,” adds psychologist Iván Zaro, who links chemsex to minority stress experienced by gay men. Treatment for chemsex addiction must take into account not just substance abuse but also the underlying causes related to homophobia.

Psychological care is crucial for most chemsex users, who struggle with reducing their substance abuse and reintroducing sober sexual experiences into their lives. Alba Alonso, a psychologist at Imagina MÁS organization who worked with Fernando during his detoxification process, emphasizes the need for holistic treatment that considers both the psychological and sexual aspects of addiction.

While Fernando has made progress in overcoming his addiction, he continues therapy once a month. He shares his hope for the future: “Now I’m working and also meeting someone. I have my life back. I’ve become a person I like more.”

Chemsex poses a significant public health concern, and as the practice continues to grow, urgent measures must be taken to address its consequences at both an individual and societal level.

By Pablo Leon and Pablo Linde

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

