News from the Associated Press, November 22 (Reporter Lu Tingting)Since the start of civil aviation’s winter and spring flight seasons, the popularity of international routes has heated up. Many airlines have stated that they “will continue to increase routes.” Among them, China Southern Airlines has added some routes from Guangzhou to Europe and Southeast Asia in terms of international routes. At yesterday afternoon’s performance briefing, Yuan Jintao, General Manager of Strategic Planning and Investment Department of China Southern Airlines (600029.SH), said that the next step will be to resume or increase international routes from Guangzhou to North America. Due to the increase in shipping capacity, the contribution of international route revenue to the company will increase.

Industry insiders said, “It is expected that the market demand for international routes from the fourth quarter of this year to the beginning of next year is expected to recover slightly under the stimulation of increased investment in transport capacity and favorable policies.” The actual number of passenger flights on China‘s international routes was nearly 1,900, basically returning to the level of the same period last year, but the average ticket price of international routes dropped by about 15% year-on-year.

The reporter noticed that Spring Airlines (601021.SH) recently launched a number of new routes between Nanning and Kuala Lumpur, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, Singapore, etc., and the promotion of air tickets at the beginning of the flight starts at 99 yuan.

Asked by investors whether the fares of international routes have “dived” and the impact on the company, Chen Weihua, the general counsel and secretary of the board of directors of China Southern Airlines, responded that China Southern Airlines will flexibly adjust the fares according to the market supply and demand of each international route. For example, On the routes between China and North America, Australia, etc., the ticket price remains at a relatively high level, but on the route between China and Southeast Asia, due to the rapid increase in capacity, there is a certain downward pressure on the ticket price. In general, due to the increase in the capacity of China Southern’s international routes, the overall contribution of international route revenue to the company is still relatively large.

Affected by factors such as shrinking demand and high oil prices this year, the recovery of the civil aviation industry continues to face challenges, and the overall performance is under pressure. Many airlines have suffered varying degrees of losses in net profit in the first three quarters. Among them, China Southern Airlines has a net loss of 17.587 billion yuan; Air China (601111 .SH) and China Eastern Airlines (600115.SH) both had a net loss of more than 28.1 billion yuan.

However, the performance of air cargo is quite impressive. Data from Feichangzhun shows that as of November 20, a total of 192,670 international cargo flights have been implemented across the country, a year-on-year increase of 45% and an increase of 434% over the same period in 2019.

China Southern Airlines Logistics may still make a greater contribution to the company’s overall performance in the third quarter. According to the monthly operating data disclosed by China Southern Airlines, from July to October this year, the cargo and mail load factor increased compared with the same period last year except for August.

Liu Zubin, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of China Southern Airlines Logistics Co., Ltd., said, “The performance of China Southern Airlines’ cargo logistics segment in the third quarter is still in the best range in history. At present, the supply and demand relationship in the air cargo market has gradually returned to a balanced level, and the future market direction depends on the economic situation. and changes in supply and demand.”

