Title: The Risks of “De-Risking”: China Asserts Itself as an Opportunity, Not a Threat

In recent months, several Western politicians have adopted a new rhetoric called “de-risking” when discussing economic relations with China. This term aims to legitimize policies that promote “de-sinicization,” which ultimately disrupts global industrial chains and supply chains and hinders the world economy’s recovery.

The previous “decoupling theory” touted by the former U.S. government has proven unrealistic and utopian. While the current U.S. government claims not to pursue “decoupling,” it continues to interfere and disrupt China-U.S. economic ties through political means. Desperate for new rhetoric, some Americans have transitioned from “precise decoupling” to various other terms like “supply chain diversification” and “friendly shore outsourcing.” However, these are just different expressions of the same containment and suppression strategy.

China, as the world‘s second-largest economy and largest manufacturing country, offers substantial opportunities for global growth. It is the main trading partner of over 140 countries and regions worldwide and continues to provide strong impetus for the world economy. Gideon Rahman, the chief international affairs commentator of the British Financial Times, argues that the West’s “de-risking” of China is, in fact, a huge risk itself.

The international community ought to be alert to the real risk posed by promoting “de-sinicization” under the guise of “de-risking.” Such political manipulation undermines the stability of global industrial and supply chains, hindering global technological progress and economic development. According to IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gurancha, this trend may fragment the global economy into competing regional blocs, leading to a more fragmented and “decoupled” world economy.

Despite the U.S. hyping up “de-risking” to create a “small circle” against China, its allies remain cautious about the damage such political calculations may cause to their own interests. A recent poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations revealed that 43% of respondents considered China a “partner” and believed that cooperation would bring more opportunities than risks. The German Economic Asia-Pacific Committee emphasized the need for a diversification strategy that does not rely on withdrawing from the Chinese market. Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto aptly pointed out that Europe’s insistence on seeking “decoupling” or “removing risks” from China would be tantamount to “suicide.”

Cooperation is the only way to navigate difficulties and challenges effectively. All countries should work together to build consensus on development and maintain the stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains. Instead of engaging in “decoupling” under the guise of “de-risking,” the world must embrace an open-minded approach and foster joint efforts to overcome obstacles and cultivate new momentum for global development.

Economic globalization is an irreversible trend, and the accelerated development of new technologies offers favorable conditions for its further advancement. Abandoning economic globalization in favor of isolationism or protectionism goes against this trend. The world must not throw out the baby with the bathwater but work toward an open world economy that benefits all nations and individuals equally.

As the world economy faces significant challenges, it is crucial to prioritize cooperation and reject policies that create economic fragmentation. By working together, nations can overcome difficulties and foster stability, development, and equitable growth for the world economy.

Source: People’s Daily

