They multiply the alarms in the skies of the United States: Three “unidentified objects” were shot down in three days. It all started with the large Chinese spy balloon detonated on February 4th off the coast of South Carolina. But now the characteristics and purpose of the aircraft sighted and immediately shot down are shrouded in fog. The last three shoot-downs are by planes smaller than the first spy balloon. Two were cylindrical in shape, the third octagonal.

Aerospace Defense American doesn’t say too much: “We called the last three ‘objects’ and not balls for a reason”. There White House explains that the order to destroy the last three aircraft was given for “abundance of precaution“. Sight balloons are considered harmless for commercial flights when used correctly. They fly at an altitude between 17 and 42 km against 18-28 km for military jets and 7-14 km for civilian aircraft while helicopters fly up to 7 km.

However, the object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was at an altitude of 6,100 meters, in the range of “operability” of aircraft with passengers. In the event of a collision with aircraft there would be risks similar to impacts with birds: entering the engines could put them out of order or cause a fire. Should they end up against the nose – where the cockpit is located – it would take away all visibility to the commander and first officer. The other element of difficulty — for pilots and ground controllers — is that these balloons are difficult to detect by radar. (LaPresse)