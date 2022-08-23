Every edited by Zheng Yuhang

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency on August 23, in late August, the grapes in central Italy should soon usher in maturity and harvest. For Faye Lottero, a farmer with nearly 20 years of planting and winemaking experience, this year’s crop growth has really made her difficult.

According to data from the Italian Small and Medium Farmers Association, the drought will reduce about 30% of the country’s rice harvest and nearly a third of fruit and vegetable production. It will bring adverse effects such as depletion of irrigation water sources to local agricultural production.

According to CCTV news, heat waves and droughts not only affect people’s daily life and ecological environment, but also bring challenges to Europe’s economy and people’s livelihood. This has made more people realize the urgency of addressing climate change, but the EU’s emission reduction is now facing the challenge of energy security.

Europe’s ‘unprecedented’ drought hits, some farmers lose as much as 80%

According to Xinhua News Agency, since the beginning of the summer, most parts of Italy have continued to experience high temperature and drought. The Italian government declared a state of emergency in five northern regions in early July due to drought. Data show that the average temperature in June this year was 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than in previous years, while the precipitation in the first five months of this year was 50% lower than the average for the same period in the past 30 years.

The reporter recently visited a farm in the Tuscany region of central Italy, which is experiencing a serious water crisis. Italy is experiencing its worst drought in more than 70 years. Many sections of the Po River Basin, the longest river in the country, have dried up, and the seawater has poured into the sea. Farmers in relevant regions of Italy have generally failed to harvest this year, and some farmers have lost as much as 80%.

Lottero’s farm is located in the Tuscany region of central Italy. It mainly grows crops such as grapes, olives and seasonal vegetables, and produces agricultural products such as wine and olive oil. Walking into the vineyard under the scorching sun, the soil here is light yellow, some places have been cracked, and the skin of many grapes has grown “wrinkled”, and the juice can hardly be called sufficient.

Lotello told Xinhua that due to the continuous high temperature and drought, her farm has fallen into the most serious water crisis so far. The rainwater collection device installed on the roof is useless, and the four sets of water pumping equipment are running at full capacity to pump water from the ground. Barely supply irrigation water.

Under the influence of extreme weather, Lottero lowered its production and sales forecast for this year. According to her estimates, this year’s grape production will be 20% lower than the average of previous years, and the wine production will be reduced by about 2,000 bottles.

Spain, also in southwestern Europe, just experienced its hottest July on record. According to Roberto Ijerba, a wine producer in northern Spain’s La Rioja region, the region’s wine production will decline this year. In Germany, Joachim Ruckerveld, chairman of the farmers’ association, also said that German farmers are suffering a double blow, on the one hand, high temperature and drought, and on the other hand, soaring fertilizer and energy prices.“If there is no continuous rain, German agriculture will lose 30 to 40% of its production”。

In addition, heat waves and droughts also swept eastern Europe. Hungary is suffering from an “unprecedented” drought that has damaged at least hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops,The Danube, the largest river flowing through Hungary, has dropped to less than half its average level.Due to lack of water, corn and sunflowers are only knee-high in some places. Hungarian Agriculture Minister Nagy Istvan said the country was suffering from an “unprecedented” drought, with 690,000 hectares of crops currently damaged, and this year’s losses would be double the amount lost to drought over the past decade combined.

Slovenian fruit and olive growing expert Vasya Juretic told Xinhua News Agency that the drought has halved the production of local grass-based fodder, and farmers had to reduce the number of livestock. Drought damage to some perennial crops could create a lot of uncertainty for agricultural production in the coming year.

The water levels of rivers and lakes have dropped sharply, and monuments have “revisited the sun”

In addition to the huge impact on agricultural production, according to CCTV news, under severe drought in many parts of Europe, the water levels of rivers and lakes have dropped sharply, and some objects, buildings, and monuments that have sunk in the water have reappeared.

Due to the drought, the water level of the Elbe River, one of Central Europe’s main waterways, has dropped, exposing “starving stones” at the bottom of the river. During severe droughts in history, these stones emerged from the water and were engraved with characters and years as a “message” for future generations, and were called “hunger stones”.

A “hunger stone” with the inscription “If you see me, cry” dates back to the 15th century. According to a report by the BBC on the 21st, the stone also emerged from the water in 1616.

The Rhine in Germany has exposed many “hunger stones” in recent weeks, with the years 1947, 1959, 2003 and 2018 engraved on the stones.

According to Reuters, the wreckage of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War II has surfaced near the Serbian port of Prahovo as the water level of the Danube has dropped. These ships were part of the hundreds of warships scuttled by Nazi Germany in 1944 to fend off an attack by Soviet troops.

A barge that sank in 1943 has emerged as the water level of the Po, Italy’s longest river, has dropped. At the end of July, a 450kg bomb emerged from the Po River, causing the evacuation of around 3,000 people from a village in northern Italy. The bomb, which fell into the Po River during World War II without detonation at the time, was safely detonated by professionals earlier this month.

In Spain, Stonehenge, believed to be more than 7,000 years old, also emerged from a once-in-a-decade drought. The Stonehenge is located in the Valdecanas Reservoir in the province of Cáceres in central Spain, which has been reduced to 28% of its capacity.

Stonehenge was discovered by a German archaeologist in 1926 and submerged in 1963. Before its “appearance” this year, the Stonehenge was only fully exposed four times due to lower reservoir water levels.

In Italy, the remains of a bridge possibly built around AD 50 have emerged from the Tiber River. A small section of the bridge wreck has always been visible in previous years when the water level was low, but this year much more has emerged, the BBC reported.

The drought also severely affected inland shipping in Europe. Many barges are required to transport coal for power plants and raw materials for industrial enterprises such as steel and chemicals. But barges on the Rhine can only operate at 25% capacity due to falling water levels. Lilith, a German environmental technician, said that the current water level has dropped to the point where it has almost stopped sailing. “The high temperature has evaporated the water.”

Ensuring energy security is the EU’s current top priority, but drought has affected hydro and nuclear power generation. Statistics from the Norwegian consulting firm Rystad Energy show that in the first seven months of this year, Europe’s hydropower generation decreased by 20% compared with the same period last year, and nuclear power generation decreased by 12%.

Ringing the alarm on climate change, will extreme climate events become the norm in the future?

Taking Europe as an example, World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petri Taalas said new high temperature records and heat waves are becoming more frequent due to climate change, CCTV news reported. The data show that heat waves of the current scale and magnitude will become more frequent in the coming decades, and the negative trend of climate change will continue at least until the 2060s.

The World Meteorological Organization predicts that heat waves will become common in the future due to climate change caused by human activities, with temperatures in Europe rising faster than other regions.

Global warming is exacerbating drought in Europe, and the drought will last longer and have a wider impact. A 2018 study by Germany’s Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research found that if the earth’s temperature increased by 3 degrees Celsius, the proportion of dry areas in Europe would expand from 13% to 26%.

The Swiss “Neue Zürich Zeitung” said in an opinion article on the 15th that this summer, many Europeans understood for the first time how serious the situation of climate change is. The article calls on countries to take stronger countermeasures.

But in the current situation, the EU’s ambitions to tackle climate change are facing difficulties. Affected by various factors, the EU’s energy supply cannot be guaranteed, and some European countries have restarted coal power projects for this reason. Although Germany and other countries have recently reiterated that they will keep their greenhouse gas emission reduction targets unchanged, how to find a balance between solving the current energy supply and easing future heat and drought has become a difficult problem for the EU.

“If the world does not take urgent action, extreme climate events such as heat and drought may become the norm in the future.”Robert Stefanski, director of applied weather services at the World Meteorological Organization, issued a warning in an interview with the media recently.

