“We heard the sound of the car passing by us, then the shots and we dispersed. When we went back we saw Alessandro lying on the ground in blood», after being hit by the car. This is the story of one of the young Italians who was part of the group of tourists involved in last night’s attack in Tel Aviv – perpetrated by an Israeli Arab – which killed Alessandro Parini. “We had just arrived in the city and – he continued – we were going to join the other half of the party in a restaurant in Jaffa”.

Cars on the crowd, Italian tourist Alessandro Parini killed on the Tel Aviv seafront. Mattarella: “Execration for the cowardly act”. The Rome prosecutor opens an investigation By the editorial team 07 April 2023



And the first words of the parents also arrive: “Simplicity, confidentiality, and modesty” were his hallmarks, they said while leaving their son’s home in Monteverde, Rome. «Where he arrived and the goals he achieved – they add – nobody knew them, only the studio for which he worked. That’s how Alexander was.” They left the house with a backpack, some envelopes and flowers in hand. Tears in the eyes. “We just can’t do it” to speak.

Tel Aviv attack, Parini’s parents: “He was a simple and modest boy” news/il_rombo_dellauto_gli_spari_e_alessandro_a_terra_il_racconto_di_uno_degli_amici_dellitaliano_ucciso_a_tel_aviv-12744138/&el=player_ex_12744280″>

A neighbor describes him as “polite and reserved”, and then adds: “He traveled a lot and lived alone. I had seen it before leaving. He was happy, certainly like anyone before a trip. He was a good boy. A wonderful person but at this moment every word would be superfluous.

Attack in Tel Aviv with an Italian killed, the shadow of Islamic Jihad supported by Iran and the specter of the third intifada Francesca Paci 08 April 2023



“I learned of this tragedy last night, we are all shocked: in addition to the pain for the loss of a worthy colleague, there is a feeling of helplessness and disbelief in the face of facts like these”. So to beraking latest news the lawyer Giorgio Leccisi, administrative colleague of Alessandro Parini. «The last time I saw him about a month ago – he recalls -, I had known him for a few years and he always came to the events organized by the Association of Young Administrativeists (Agamm). The whole world of Roman lawyers and in particular the administrative lawyers, embrace family, colleagues and friends in a hug, it is a tragedy that really touches us closely. We will remember Alessandro for how he was, calm, ironic, intelligent, kind and polite, one of those who would like more ».

The embassy coordinates the rapid return of the body

The Italian embassy in Israel “has been involved in coordinating, together with the local authorities, the performance of all the steps necessary for the rapid return of the body” of Alessandro. A note from the Farnesina reports it. The Italian officials, it continues, “coordinated the arrival in Israel of the family member of one of the wounded compatriots, promptly assisting him from the moment of disembarkation and immediately accompanying him to the hospital, thus ensuring immediate reunification with the wounded man”.

In the evening, the Italian Ambassador to Israel Sergio Barbanti will go together with the Foreign Minister of the State of Israel Eli Cohen to the Ichilov hospital, where one of the injured Italians is still being hospitalised.