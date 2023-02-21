The legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses has announced all the dates of their tour this year that will take them all over the world. And the best news is that dates are confirmed in Madrid and Vigo.

The band led by Axl Rose has announced the dates of the tour that will take them all over the world and that will land in Europe between June and July of this year. The tour will begin on June 5 in Tel Aviv (Israel) and then go through Europe and then go to the United States and Canada. But what interests us most is when they will be in Spain. And that answer is simple.

We can enjoy songs like “November Rain”, “Sweet Child O’Mine”, “Welcome To The Jungle” and many other classics on Madrid (June 9, Cívitas Metropolitano) y Vigo (June 12, Estadio Abanca Balaídos).

There will be a pre-sale of tickets for Madrid available at livenation.es from February 23 at 10:00 a.m., while tickets will be on general sale for Madrid on February 24th in livenation.es, Ticketmaster, The English Court y www.gunsnroses.com from 10:00 a.m. Soon more information about the date of sale of tickets for Vigo.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the concert, an invitation to the Paradise City Lounge pre-concert, limited-edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise and much more. For more information visit vipnation.com.

On the other hand, it is assumed that Guns N’ Roses They will reveal more news and surprises shortly, so we will continue reporting. You can see the complete dates of the tour under the video for “November Rain”, a clip that has surpassed two billion views becoming one of the most viewed rock videos of all time.

Dates of the entire tour: 2023

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Hayarkon Park

Fri June 9 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano

Lun 12 Jun – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Jue 15 Jun – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat 17 Jun – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhagen

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue 27 Jun – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Friday June 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Monday July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wednesday, July 5 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat 08 Jul – Rome, Italy – Circus Maximus

Mar Jul 11 ​​- Landgraaf, Países Bajos – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Mie 19 Jul – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium