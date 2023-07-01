The role of “Snapchat” in the unrest in France: “Networks should be turned off during protests” | Info

The leader of the Communist Party of France made a clear appeal.

Izvor: Profiemdia

The leader of the Communist Party of France, Fabien Roussel, whose party has 22 deputies in the National Assembly, believes that social networks should be turned off during unrest in the country, he said in an interview with France Info radio. “We will have to look into the role of social media. Then we will finally look at the role of those who are currently cashing in on the hype around robbery scenes and such,” he said.

French Justice Minister Erik Dupon-Moretti said on Saturday that French prosecutors are to ask Internet operators for the IP addresses of young people calling for riots on the Snapchat app. Snapchat is a social network widely used in France that allows you to post videos that only stay viewable for a few seconds. Most of the videos about the riots happening in the country are posted on this social network.

Earlier, the media reported that the French government met with representatives of digital platforms on Friday amid unrest in the country. The channel BFMTV specified that the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin and the Minister Envoy for Digitization and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barot will “warn” platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter “of their responsibility and ask for their support”, especially to identify social media users involved in ” insults”.

Police officers shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager during a roadside check in Nanterre on Tuesday morning, who, according to security officials, refused to comply with their demands. Riots broke out in a number of cities in France, lasting several days.

According to the data of the Ministry of the Interior, all over the country young people set fire to their eyes 3.3 thousand cars, as well as police and government buildings. According to the Ministry of Economy, about 250 bank branches, 200 food stores and about 10 shopping centers were robbed. Special police forces are deployed in several cities, armored vehicles and helicopters are involved. In total, around 2.4 thousand people were detained, a third of whom are minors, RIA reported.

