The Rolling Stones, review of their album Hackney Diamonds (2023)

At this point in the career of the Rolling Stones, and from their life, with the recent death of Charlie Watts behind them, one would expect an album in which their Satanic Majesties looked death in the face, full of slow blues about the passage of time and pitiful ballads about friends fallen But it turns out that no, that the grandparents have decided that time is still on their side and that it is time to do what they know best, a dirty, angry, stupid rock & roll album, full of Stone cockiness and that, incredibly , you’ll want to play again once you’ve finished listening to what you owe them because they’re the fucking Stones.

Obviously it is not fair to compare this album with the peak period of their career, from 1968 to 1972, in which they only released masterpieces, obviously “Hackney Diamonds” is not up to par “Let It Bleed” that of “Exile On Main Street”of course not, neither are 99’99999(insert the necessary nines)% of albums that have been published since then, but yes “Hackney Diamonds” If it was released by a group of twenty-somethings who had gotten those four albums into their veins, then we would be calling them things like the new hope of rock or something similar. And the fact is that we are still determined to bury a genre when the best group (or what remains of it) that gave the mythical genre is still walking around the Earth.

“Angry” opens the album, and is the introductory single, for a simple reason, it is almost a style exercise on the most prototypical Stones sound, a type riff. “Start Me Up”, the guitars of Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood playing cat and mouse between them and a Jagger full of strength in his voice. Yes indeed, “Hackney Diamonds” It goes far beyond this song.

In “Get Close”one of the three songs in which the young producer Andrew Watt lends a hand in the composition, we go to the times of “Sticky Fingers”, a dirty riff with a few notes and a convincing chorus, as if that were not enough Latin percussion and a sax solo that makes you wonder if they have managed to resurrect Bobby Keys for the album. The best news of “Hackney Diamonds” It is the vocal state of a Mick Jagger, to whom listening it is normal that you forget that he is an 80-year-old great-grandfather. Here he sings, growls, plays with his ‘cockney’ pronunciation and seems to feel every note of the melody.

“Depending On You” It is a powerful ballad in which Jagger exclaims with conviction “Now I’m too young to die and too old to lose”, musically the Black Crowes, the best tribute band in history, should consider doing a version of it. And then it comes “Bite My Head Off”, the long-awaited collaboration with Paul McCartney, in which the Beatle shows that he was also Nirvana’s bassist for a song, with a noisy fuzz in, I hope, his legendary Höfner. The song sounds like the Stones “Some Girls”those who were spurred on by punk, with the Sex Pistols as references.

Although not everything stands out on the album, “Whole Wide World“, the most pop chorus on the album, is too polished and sounds cold, although at the end the guitars run away a bit. But then the steel guitars of “Dreamy skies” and one forgives everything, the song sees them return to country blues with the fortune of almost always, Gram Parsons and Charley Patton would give their approval, the fact that Richards sings the harmony with Jagger and he returns to the harmonica is another highlight which gives it a classic flavor, almost sounding like “Beggar’s Banquet”.

“Mess It Up” combines Keith’s riffs with a chorus that is pure Studio 54, you could call it “Miss You 2.0″, is not one of the most notable songs on the album, here you do think that the Jagger of 40 years ago would have sung it entirely in falsetto, but it is one of the two in which Charlie Watts’ drums sound, and now only That’s why it deserves inclusion. Of course in “Live By The Sword” The other member of the Stones’ rhythm section, Bill Wyman, returns and Elton John’s hammering piano is added again. The song is pure Stone exuberance and cockiness, it’s silly and fun, and the more you listen to it the more you turn up the volume, Chuck Berry, who is in heaven, gives his blessing These venerable octogenarians still sound like the loose cannons they once were.

If upon hearing the initial chord of “Driving Me Too Hard” comes to mind “Tumbling Dice” It is normal. This is the only song that Jagger and Richards wrote together in the studio, like in the old days, it is a perfect mix of Keith’s chords with a pure Jagger melody, with a touch of soul. “Tell Me Straight” It is the song that Richards reserves to sing himself, doubling with some beautiful harmonies, and it is a good song, dark and melancholic, that would not have sounded out of place in the “Being There” from Wilco. Richards wonders if his future is already in the past…

But the best comes with “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” which is not only the best song on the album but proof that there is still fire here, and this time they do sound like a band playing in a desolate basement in France, as if they were feeding off each other, with Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga joining and contributing but not to shine on their own but as if they were members of the band, as if they were Nicky Hopkins and Merry Clayton, instead of an almost retired music legend and a pop star. The song has its roots in gospel, as “Shine A Light”and Gaga manages to bring out the best in Jagger vocally, but beyond vocal displays, the song works as a whole, with its crescendo, its stop and its glorious finale with the winds, guitars and voices running wild.

On the cover of “Let It Bleed” They warned that “this album should be played loud” and this album goes the same way, in “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” they already warn “Let the music, let the music play loud”but in that song they find the key to the album, Keith Richards said that “no matter how old the frame is, when you play rock & roll, you have to be young at heart”and in “Hackney Diamonds” Mick Jagger is confirmed as the definitive Peter Pan, “let the old people continue believing they are young.”

And the end is impossible not to see as the closing of an era, with a naked version of the song that gave them their name several centuries ago, a tribute to the man who, along with Chuck Berry, defined their music, Muddy Waters. A version of “Rollin’ Stone” with just Keith’s guitar, Mick’s voice and the latter’s harmonica, the Glimmer Twins heading off into the sunset as the credits roll. If this is the end (which it won’t be, they have already commented that they almost have another album closed) they can leave with their heads held high.

Share this: Facebook

X

