the Roman actor and director reveals some background

The second season of the series will be available on Paramount + from September Life with Charlesdesigned by Charles Verdonewho in the series inspired by his life, is both actor and director.

In the second season they will also take part in the series Saint John – former student of friends and successful singer – , Maria De Filippi and also Zlatan Ibrahimovic . In this regard, to reveal some background on the presence of the latter, it was Greenfinch himself interviewed by Il Corriere della Sera.

The actor first spoke of Saint John and why you chose it:

In the series, my producer imposes it on me, who wants someone that young people like. Obviously Saint John he would be the last person in the world that I could have chosen: what does Sangiovanni da Vicenza have to do with Charles Verdone from Ponte Sisto. When I see him in the series, I feel like giving up everything… but then it works, he’s also good. I really had my doubts, he had never acted, he’s also a bit shy… and instead…

Verdone then continued by stating that he was however very happy with how the second season of V turned outita by Carlo:

In general, even I who am a critic, I must say that I am particularly happy with how this second season has turned out. After the success of the first I was so scared, but I’m very satisfied.

While as regards the presence of the From Philippi e you Ibrahimoviche has declared:

It’s not a pretext, they enter history because it was right to let them in. With Maria we knew each other, we are friends. She impressed me with how cooperative she was. When I called her she immediately told me: “No problem, let me know the dates”. I happen to ask fellow actors to do something and my arms fall down, she seems to make an appointment with the Chinese president… she doesn’t and she was also a very good actress, she didn’t do anything wrong, we even hurried quickly. But also Ibra he was very calm: he arrived, said his lines then took his plane back and left.