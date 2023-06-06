The Romanian Electric Castle festival calls Barcelona tourists

The festival Electric Castle which will celebrate its ninth edition between July 19 and 23 in the vicinity of the Banffy Castle in the outskirts of the city of Cluj, launches a campaign in relation to the burning issue of the conflict with tourism experienced by neighboring communities in Barcelona.

through the web www.touristgo.ro (clear play on words with the classic and unofficial slogan “tourists go home”) the festival seeks to raise awareness about the serious tourist crisis that Romania has suffered since the pandemic, using as a counterpart the excess tourism evidenced by the protest messages exposed by the Barcelona neighbors. Come on, if some seem to have plenty, others lack tourists to survive.