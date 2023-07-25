The roof of a school gymnasium collapses in China: at least 11 dead, including children – Video

At least 11 people I am death in northeastern China after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed. The collapse occurred just before 3 pm yesterday local time in Qiqihar, in the Heilongjiang province, located a thousand kilometers from Beijing, while the facility was being used by a women’s volleyball team.

According to the latest news reported by the BBC, many of the victims are children, even if there is still no official confirmation. There would have been 19 people inside the gymnasium and only eight would have survived. Distressed parents crowded the hospital near the school gymnasium in the industrial province of Heilongjiang. Rescue operations mobilized nearly 160 firefighters.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the heads of a construction company in the area, according to local media. They were accused of dumping perlite, a form of volcanic glass, on the roof of the gymnasium as they worked on an adjacent construction project. The mineral would have absorbed rainwater following heavy downpours, causing the roof to collapse.

