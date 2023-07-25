Home » The roof of a school gymnasium collapses in China: at least 11 dead, including children – Video
World

The roof of a school gymnasium collapses in China: at least 11 dead, including children – Video

by admin
The roof of a school gymnasium collapses in China: at least 11 dead, including children – Video

At least 11 people I am death in northeastern China after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed. The collapse occurred just before 3 pm yesterday local time in Qiqihar, in the Heilongjiang province, located a thousand kilometers from Beijing, while the facility was being used by a women’s volleyball team.

According to the latest news reported by the BBC, many of the victims are children, even if there is still no official confirmation. There would have been 19 people inside the gymnasium and only eight would have survived. Distressed parents crowded the hospital near the school gymnasium in the industrial province of Heilongjiang. Rescue operations mobilized nearly 160 firefighters.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the heads of a construction company in the area, according to local media. They were accused of dumping perlite, a form of volcanic glass, on the roof of the gymnasium as they worked on an adjacent construction project. The mineral would have absorbed rainwater following heavy downpours, causing the roof to collapse.

See also  Fiorentina-Udinese | Silvestri: "The approach was not at our level"

You may also like

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd collaborate...

Fire around Palermo airport, airport closed

Israel, 7 injured and 40 arrested in anti-Netanyahu...

The 1975 will not play in Indonesia or...

Roof Collapse at Chinese High School Kills Eleven:...

The Trump model fails. Even in Spain, fake...

Famous model descendant of Nikola Tesla | Fun

daily horoscope for July 25 | Fun

Palermo, the Capo Gallo reserve in flames

34 dead and thousands displaced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy