It happened in São Paulo at Osasco Plaza Shopping. No casualties or injuries were recorded

(LaPresse) Moments of fear in Brazil. In Sao Paulo, the roof of a shopping mall, Osasco Plaza Shopping, where there were also car parks, collapsed. The roof of the building opened, creating a chasm and engulfing five vehicles. Fortunately, no deaths and injuries were recorded. According to the fire brigade, there were no casualties because the restaurant area, which was located just below the parking lot, had been closed and cleared due to a leak. (LaPresse)