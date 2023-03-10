Home World the roof of a shopping center gives way and swallows 5 parked cars – Corriere TV
World

the roof of a shopping center gives way and swallows 5 parked cars – Corriere TV

by admin
the roof of a shopping center gives way and swallows 5 parked cars – Corriere TV

It happened in São Paulo at Osasco Plaza Shopping. No casualties or injuries were recorded

(LaPresse) Moments of fear in Brazil. In Sao Paulo, the roof of a shopping mall, Osasco Plaza Shopping, where there were also car parks, collapsed. The roof of the building opened, creating a chasm and engulfing five vehicles. Fortunately, no deaths and injuries were recorded. According to the fire brigade, there were no casualties because the restaurant area, which was located just below the parking lot, had been closed and cleared due to a leak. (LaPresse)

March 10, 2023 – Updated March 10, 2023, 7:35 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Putin and Biden exchanged warnings on the phone, but Krakow Palace is "satisfied" with the talks as a whole|Putin|Biden|Ukraine_Sina News

You may also like

Moscow attacks the US on the Nord Stream,...

“Bibi ciao”: in Rome among the two hundred...

Arde Bogotá today become the “Cowboys de la...

The attacker who held hostages in the pharmacy...

Iraq 20 years after the American invasion |...

Monreale, the freedom of art and women violated...

Mexican President: Mexico will not allow US to...

Corini will have to give up Marconi and...

Udinese | Manga: “Transfer independently evaluated in Italy”

Serravalle Fort Comics May 27-28, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy