The Rubinoos on tour around our country

The Rubinoos on tour around our country

His first steps took place in the early seventies, influenced by bands like Raspberries, Beach Boys, The Who or The Beatles. Jon Rubin (Vocals and guitar) and Tommy “TV” Dunbar (vocals and keyboards) formed the band, taking as its name a derivative of the former’s last name. Evidently, they began their adventures covering pop and bubblegum bands from the previous decade, but they soon achieved their own sound that they would not abandon. His career has filled us with authentic hits such as “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend”, “Fall In Love”, “Leave My Heart Alone” or “I Think We’Re Alone Now”.

Up to seven concerts will be given in our country, being accompanied on the first three dates by the natives Suzy & Los Quattro, whom it is always a pleasure to enjoy live.

Friday, October 20, 2023. Barcelona Razzmatazz 3 (+ Suzy & Los Quattro)
Saturday, October 21, 2023. Caravaca Power Pop Festival (+ Suzy & Los Quattro)
Sunday, October 22, 2023. Castellón, El Terra (+ Suzy & Los Quattro)
Thursday, October 26, 2023. Zaragoza, La Lata de Bombillas
Friday, October 27, 2023. Tomelloso, Sala Beat
Saturday, October 28, 2023. Madrid, Moby Dick Club
Sunday, October 29, 2023. Valencia, Loco Club

