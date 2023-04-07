Listen to the audio version of the article

The Russian ruble tumbled to its lowest levels against the dollar on Friday and all’euro since April 2022, in the face of a shortage of foreign currency in Moscow and the sale of Western companies in Russia.

The ruble plunged to 113 to the dollar after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, even as Russia’s central bank and Finance Ministry stabilized the currency, which strengthened to 50 to the dollar in July. But since the West imposed a price cap on Russian oil – the lifeblood of the Russian economy – late last year, the ruble has weakened from around 60 to the dollar to more than 80 this week.

Traders say the currency has come under pressure from a cocktail of issues, including the sale of Western companies to domestic investors, fueling demand for dollars, while falling oil prices in March slashed export revenues .

The news of the transfer of $1.21 billion to Shell for its stake in the Far Eastern gas project Sakhalin-2 is regarded as one of the main factors in the fall of the ruble. “Buying dollars for the Shell deal is the main reason” for the decline, a trader told Reuters.

The trader said that the market expects the ruble to strengthen against the dollar in the coming days and weeks as Russian companies buy rubles for tax payments and rising oil prices.