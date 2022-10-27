(Original title: The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has far-reaching impact! IEA: The global acceleration of energy transition will cut Russia’s share of oil and gas exports by half in 2030)

Financial Associated Press, October 27 (Editor Liu Rui)The International Energy Agency (IEA) today released the World Energy Outlook report. The report said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could be a key turning point in the global energy market, and its impact could last for decades to come.

The IEA predicts that global demand for fossil fuels will plateau around 2025: the growth rate of global natural gas demand will soon stagnate in the future, and oil demand will peak in the next five years or so, and then slowly decline.

The IEA also expects that after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s future influence in the energy market will gradually weaken, and by 2030, Russia’s share of the world oil and gas market will be halved.

Russia-Ukraine conflict could last for decades

At the beginning of the year, global energy markets were already in a state of tight supply and demand as energy supplies failed to keep pace with the rebound in consumption following the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February apparently further exacerbated the turmoil in energy markets, not only pushing natural gas prices to record levels, but also redrawing the map of global energy flows.

Disruption in energy markets is likely to intensify this winter as EU sanctions on Russian oil exports take effect.

IEA members, including most major consumers, have drawn on emergency oil reserves twice since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and last week U.S. President Joe Biden tapped more U.S. reserves to rein in fuel costs.

Fatih Birol, Director-General of the International Energy Agency, said in the report,Following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, energy markets and policies have changed, not only now, but for decades to come. The world of energy is changing dramatically before our eyes.

Global energy demand growth will stall

The impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on energy markets could be far-reaching. First, after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, countries have accelerated their search for clean energy as an alternative to Russia’s energy, and the growth in demand for traditional energy such as natural gas and oil may stagnate.

The IEA expects global gas consumption to grow by less than 5% by the end of the century before stagnating by mid-century. Even China‘s natural gas demand growth will slow to 2% by 2030, from 12% since 2010, as the country moves towards electrification and renewable energy.

The report also said that global oil demand will peak at 103 million barrels per day in the next five years or so, and then decline “very slowly” until 2050.

Russia’s position in the energy market will decline

Before the crisis, Russia was the world‘s largest exporter of fossil fuels.

However, after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia’s central role in the global energy market will drop significantly in the future, and its hydrocarbon exports will no longer be able to reach last year’s level.

The IEA predicts that by 2030, Russia’s share of international gas transactions will halve to 15%.

Although Russia has so far successfully shifted the destination of its oil exports from Europe to Asia, this alternative has its limitations, with the IEA predicting that by 2030 Russian oil exports could rise from the current 7 million barrels per day (bpd) down a quarter.

It is worth mentioning, however, that given the huge turmoil in the global energy market this year, the IEA’s forecast is not guaranteed to be accurate.

For example, weeks after the Russian-Ukrainian conflict erupted, the agency had predicted that Russian oil exports would rapidly drop by a quarter as buyers shun Russia. As things stand now, however, Russia has managed to overturn this prediction by exporting energy products to Asia.

Global carbon emissions will peak in 2025

The energy market restructuring predicted by the IEA means that global carbon emissions will peak in 2025, about five years earlier than previously estimated, before leveling off or beginning to decline.

Still, that’s not enough to divert the world from its current path of environmental catastrophe. Although annual carbon dioxide emissions are expected to slow by 2050 – from 37 billion tonnes to 32 billion tonnes – global temperatures will still rise by 2.5 degrees Celsius this century, enough to cause “serious climate change impacts”, the IEA warned.

The IEA said the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis will only make the energy transition more urgent.

“This could be a historic inflection point towards a cleaner, safer energy system,” the report said, “today’s crisis clearly shows why we need to keep going. “