Home World The Russian army issued a bulletin introducing the battle situation around the nuclear power plant after repeated attacks near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant – Teller Report
World

The Russian army issued a bulletin introducing the battle situation around the nuclear power plant after repeated attacks near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant – Teller Report

by admin

The Russian military issued a bulletin introducing the battle situation around the nuclear power plant after repeated attacks near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-01 23:23

CCTV News Client News The Russian Ministry of Defense issued an announcement for the second time on September 1, local time, saying that the Ukrainian army shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant area and the surrounding Vasilievka village and other places. Four shells exploded at a distance of 400 meters from Unit 1 of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The announcement said that on the same day, seven ships carrying two Ukrainian sabotage teams landed on the coast of the Kakhovka Reservoir, 3 kilometers northeast of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with a total of up to 60 people. The Russian army, with the cooperation of helicopters, attacked these Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announcement also pointed out that on the morning of September 1, Moscow time, the Ukrainian army set off from Nikopol and used two boat bridges to try to land a few kilometers away from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The two bridges carrying Ukrainian tactical landing troops were sunk by the Russians.

See also  Staggered start of school and return to school without going out if necessary | Epidemic | New Coronary Pneumonia

You may also like

Summary: More than 50,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox...

Biden declares a water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi

Gorbachev, his spokesman Poljakov speaks: “The relationship with...

Officer kills unarmed young African American in his...

Service Trade Views｜In 2021, the import and export...

Covid, the Chinese authorities close the 21.2 million...

A number of new policies for trade in...

Migrants, at the bottom of the sea the...

Ohio, agent kills an unarmed African American in...

EU, energy crisis threatens economic competitiveness. Brussels evaluates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy