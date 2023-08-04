Title: Russian Navy Conducts “Ocean Shield-2023” Exercise in Baltic Sea, Showcasing New Weapons and Equipment

By [Editor Name]

Date: [Date]

The Russian Ministry of Defense recently announced the commencement of the “Ocean Shield-2023” naval exercise in the Baltic Sea. The exercise saw the participation of over 30 warships, speedboats, 20 support ships, 30 naval aviation units, Russian Air Force aircraft, and about 6,000 soldiers.

The primary objective of the exercise was to demonstrate the Russian fleet’s ability to break through NATO’s naval blockade. Additionally, the exercise focused on rehearsing capabilities for naval support against Kaliningrad and showcasing joint combat capabilities with the Russian Aerospace Forces to strengthen their naval and air combat system.

With Finland recently becoming a member of NATO, and the possibility of Sweden joining the military alliance, the security situation in the Baltic Sea region has become more complex. In response, Russia has adopted innovative combat concepts and is concentrating on deploying new killer weapons and equipment to check and balance NATO’s influence.

Notable examples of these new weapons include the installation of “Dagger” hypersonic missiles on MiG-31 fighter jets and “Zircon” hypersonic missiles on small combat ships. These advancements allow Russia to effectively counterbalance larger adversaries with more compact yet highly destructive capabilities.

The “Ocean Shield-2023” exercise included over 200 combat exercises, encompassing the actual use of weapons, as well as measures to protect maritime traffic, transport troops, and defend the coast.

Military commentator Wei Dongxu from Global Information Broadcasting of China Central Radio and Television provided insight into the Russian military’s motives for organizing this exercise. He highlighted the goal of demonstrating their fleet’s resilience against the NATO naval blockade while also strengthening their joint combat capabilities with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

As Russia enhances its military posture in the Baltic region, it is clear that the game between Russia and NATO is evolving. Russia, not solely relying on overall military strength, is instead focusing on deploying advanced weapon systems to maintain a balance of power with NATO.

It should be noted that this article represents the opinions of the author alone and does not necessarily reflect the views of Sohu, an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

Overall, the “Ocean Shield-2023” exercise served as a platform for Russia to exhibit their naval capabilities and showcase their new killer weapons and equipment, all while ensuring they maintain a strong footing in the face of a changing security landscape in the Baltic Sea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

