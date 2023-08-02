Title: Russian Embassy Condemns UK Sanctions Over Sentence of Opposition Figure Vladimir Kara-Murza

Publication Date: August 2, 2022

MADRID, August 2 (EUROPA PRESS) – The Russian Embassy in London has strongly criticized the United Kingdom’s decision to impose sanctions following the sentencing of Russian opposition figure and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison. The Embassy argues that these measures constitute unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of Russia.

In a statement released by the diplomatic headquarters, the Embassy stated, “We consider the recent decision of the British authorities to impose restrictive measures against six Russian citizens as an impermissible attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia.” Furthermore, the Embassy claims that these “restrictive measures unilaterally imposed by the United Kingdom for whatever reason contradict the foundations of International Law and are legally null and void.”

The Russian Embassy alleges that the motivation behind the UK’s actions is to influence the Russian justice system and potentially change the outcome of Kara-Murza’s trial by exerting external pressure on the judicial bodies in their country.

London’s sanctions list includes judges Vitali Alexsandrovich Belitski and Ekaterina Mikhailovna Dorojina, who were responsible for Kara-Murza’s treason conviction, as well as Natalia Nikolaevna, a Basmanny district court judge who extended the opponent’s preventive detention.

Among the sanctioned individuals named are Boris Georgievich Loktionov, the prosecutor who labeled Kara-Murza as “an enemy of the State,” an expert witness called Danila Yurievich, who gave testimony against him, and Anna Evgenievna Potychko, a prosecutor who supported the denial of Kara-Murza’s appeal.

On Monday, a Moscow appeals court upheld the sentence of 25 years in prison for Kara-Murza on various charges, including high treason. In mid-April, he had been convicted of crimes such as disseminating false information about the Army and cooperating with an undesirable organization.

The UK’s imposition of sanctions against these individuals marks a significant development in the ongoing diplomatic tensions between Russia and Western countries. The moves are expected to further strain relations and deepen the divide between the two sides.

It remains to be seen how Russia will respond to these sanctions and whether further retaliation will follow. The international community continues to closely monitor the situation as the diplomatic impasse shows no signs of easing.

