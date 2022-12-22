Home World The Russian fleet in Otranto threatens the TAP pipeline
The Russian fleet in Otranto threatens the TAP pipeline

The Russian fleet in Otranto threatens the TAP pipeline

A provocative mission in the Channel of Otranto, where the networks that transport gas, energy and internet traffic between Italy and the Balkans are concentrated. Today the “Akademik Pashin” remained practically stationary for hours in the most sensitive point: the one where the pipes of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline are located, the Tap that conveys alternative methane supplies to Russian sources.

