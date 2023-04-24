The Russian fleet leaves the Mediterranean

12
They crossed the Strait of Gibraltar one after the other, heading towards the Atlantic. First a frigate, then two corvettes and finally the tanker that will accompany them: the largest movement of the Russian fleet since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. A surprise move, which minimizes the presence of Moscow Marina in the Mediterranean: currently only one conventional submarine, one corvette and one frigate remain.
