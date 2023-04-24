Home » The Russian fleet leaves the Mediterranean
World

The Russian fleet leaves the Mediterranean

by admin
The Russian fleet leaves the Mediterranean

They crossed the Strait of Gibraltar one after the other, heading towards the Atlantic. First a frigate, then two corvettes and finally the tanker that will accompany them: the largest movement of the Russian fleet since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. A surprise move, which minimizes the presence of Moscow Marina in the Mediterranean: currently only one conventional submarine, one corvette and one frigate remain.

