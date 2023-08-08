The Russian invasion of Georgia, about 15 years ago

Between 7 and 8 August 2008, fifteen years ago, Russia invaded Georgia and started the Russo-Georgian War, which today is remembered as the first European war of the 21st century and as the first of several military operations conducted in former Soviet territories by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The war lasted a few days, until August 12, but the Russian army came close to conquering Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. Hundreds of people were killed, and tens of thousands forced from their homes, in some circumstances forever.

Russia formally invaded Georgia to defend the small self-proclaimed and pro-Russian republic of South Ossetia, which occupies part of Georgian territory and was at war with Georgia’s central government at the time. On the war, however, there are numerous controversies, which even concern the date on which to commemorate its beginning: the current Georgian government (basically pro-Russian) claims that it began on 8 August 2008, while the Georgian opposition (in addition to United States and the European Union) commemorates it one day earlier, on August 7. The reasons depend partly on internal Georgian politics, and partly on the interpretation one gives to what happened in those days on the battlefield.

War, quickly

Georgia became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991, but from the early years the Georgian government found itself having to manage two territories inhabited by ethnic minorities, controlled by separatists and supported by Russia: Abkhazia and South Ossetia. All n the early 1990s, Georgia fought wars against both Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which resulted in ceasefires that did not, however, ease tensions. The two territories remained de facto independent, although not recognized by any foreign country and de facto part of the Georgian state. Russia continued to support both, including militarily.

The issue of the two breakaway territories revived in 2004 with the election of Mikheil Saakashvili as president of Georgia. Saakashvili, an ambitious reformer, put the recovery of the two territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia at the center of his policy. This led to increasingly aggressive responses from the two territories and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which began to mount military provocations against Georgia.

In early 2008, the ceasefire that had kept the situation between Georgia and South Ossetia stable began to unravel. Here it is rather difficult to establish who was mainly responsible, but the bulk of the attacks tended to come from the separatists of South Ossetia, who in 2008 intensified attacks against Georgian peacekeeping forces present in the area. These attacks became increasingly heavy in the spring and then in the summer, as the Ossetians began shelling Georgian territory with artillery, provoking an equally harsh response from the army.

By August the situation was now compromised, and the Ossetian bombing of Georgia had become very intense. Saakashvili decided to intervene militarily, and in the early hours of 8 August he bombed Tskhinvali, the capital of South Ossetia, and brought his army into separatist territory. Russia responded almost immediately and with vastly superior force. He falsely accused Georgia of ethnic cleansing against Ossetians and began shelling various Georgian cities. He also initiated a massive land invasion, which not only liberated Ossetian territory but also continued into the rest of Georgia. Meanwhile, Russian-backed forces from Abkhazia also invaded Georgia, opening a second front.

Overwhelmed by Russia’s superior strength, the Georgian army was forced into a hasty retreat, and within days the capital Tbilisi was in danger.

The war ended in a few days thanks, among other things, to the diplomatic intervention of the West: in particular, the French president Nicolas Sarkozy personally negotiated a ceasefire which provided for the withdrawal of Russian troops and guarantees of security for the territories of the South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Russian troops withdrew after a few months, but remained in Ossetia and Abkhazia, where they are still present. Russia also became the only country to recognize the two breakaway territories as independent states.

August 7th or 8th

Disputes about the start of war largely depend on the interpretation of a particular fact. Many believe that the war began on August 8 when Georgian forces attacked the Ossetian capital Tskhinvali, effectively provoking Russia’s reaction.

However, various Russian and Georgian media reported that the Russian army had entered Georgia the day before, on August 7, by passing through the Roki Tunnel, a mountain tunnel that connects Russia to South Ossetia. This entrance to the he Russian army in Georgia one day before the start of the war is still much discussed today: it was denounced by the Georgian government of the time, the one led by Saakashvili, but even if there are many clues and testimonies there are no definitive proofs that it really happened.

Depending on whether or not Russia is believed to have entered Georgia a day before the start of the war, the interpretation of immediate responsibility for the war itself also changes. It must obviously be remembered that the Russo-Georgian war was an extremely complex event, the causes and motivations of which go back to previous decades and which cannot be reduced to single events. But from a political point of view, simplifying a lot, it is one thing to say that the bombing of Tskhinvali ordered by Saakashvili provoked the Russian intervention: in this case, the last provocation before the start of the conflict would be to be attributed to the Georgians .

It would of course be a completely different matter if it were proved that the Russian army had illegally crossed the border the day before: in this case, it would become clear that the Russian invasion was not a response to a provocation but that Russia was already thinking of attack Georgia, and was just waiting for the right pretext.

Today the pro-Russian government of Georgia sticks to the first explanation, that the Russian invasion was a response to a provocation by Saakashvili, and therefore commemorates the start of the war on 8 August. Domestic politics plays a great part in this decision: the current Georgian prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, is, together with his party, an enemy of Saakashvili, who was imprisoned last year on charges which, according to Saakashvili himself, would have political motivations.

On the contrary, the Georgian opposition close to Saakashvili supports the other thesis, that Russia was ready for the invasion the day before, and for this reason it commemorates the beginning of the war the day before, on August 7: according to the opposition, that’s when the invasion started, and that’s when the war started too.

