The Russian law against sex reassignment

On Friday, Russia’s lower house of parliament (the Duma) approved a bill to limit the rights of trans people in the country in its third and final reading. To enter into force, the bill must also be approved by the upper house (the Federal Council) and then signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but these are passages that in fact represent a formality.

The bill provides for the introduction in the country of a ban on undergoing “sex reassignment” surgeries, i.e. those possibly performed by those who make a gender transition to change the appearance of their external genital organs, such as vaginoplastica o to falloplastica. The only authorized genital surgeries will remain those intended for the treatment of “congenital physiological anomalies”, in cases assessed from time to time by special medical commissions subject to government control.

The bill also bans name and gender changes on public documents and records, effectively preventing people who have made a gender transition from being recognized by the state. Some amendments added during the examination of the law in second reading provide for the impossibility for those who have undergone sex reassignment surgery in the past to adopt children, and the possibility of annulling a marriage if one or both spouses underwent sex reassignment surgery.

The law is only the latest of many restrictive measures against the rights of LGBT+ people adopted by the Russian government recently and especially after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In his years in power, President Putin has opposed homosexuality in various ways and is also the president under which it was approved the 2013 law which prohibits all Russian people from talking to minors about homosexuality and many other issues related to the LGBT+ community.

That law was expanded last fall, when it banned all people from speaking positively about homosexuality, same-sex marriage and other topics related to the LGBT+ experience, but also from referring to them as they were “normal”. For example, the law allows the Russian authorities to intervene in areas they did not previously reach because they do not directly involve minors: websites that talk about LGBT+ issues can be blocked, and books and films censored.

