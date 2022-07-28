Home World The Russian “merchant of death” for the US basketball star
NEW YORK – The Russian “death merchant” Viktor Bout – sentenced by a US court to 25 years in prison for trying to sell weapons to the Colombian Farc – in exchange for the release of two Americans: the basketball player and Olympic champion Brittney Griner arrested last February at Moscow airport because she was found with a few grams of medical marijuana in her bag.

