“The potential Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chooses the path of chaos and will lead Italy into an even deeper crisis than the current one”. This is what Pravda writes, on the home page on its website, in an analysis dedicated to the role of Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia in view of the upcoming elections on 25 September. “Meloni expressed support for Ukraine and the transatlantic brotherhood and assured that her government will be a solid Atlanticist government that will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia,” writes Pravda.

“Meloni’s coalition comrade, the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, is suspected of” killing “Mario Draghi’s government” on the orders of Vladimir Putin “(The League left the coalition with the Democratic Party in the previous government, which triggered the collapse and early elections) ». «Meloni, historically Eurosceptic, now no longer has the courage to be, and we can understand why. In the current situation with the EU, you would neither be able to coordinate the coalition’s agenda nor qualify for the elections. Therefore, Giorgia Meloni courageously denies the suspicions about Russian assistance and keeps silent on her opposition to immigration and on what she has called the LGBT lobby, ”Pravda continues.

As for the special operation in Ukraine, Meloni, writes Pravda, believes that Italy should not be “the weak link of the West”. Italy, on the other hand, should prove to be a “proud and faithful nation that takes away the stereotype of the nation of spaghetti and mandolin, so dear to the wicked”. As can be seen, Meloni places a clear emphasis on image, rather than on national interest, concludes Pravda.

«The Russian Pravda, a communist newspaper so dear to the Italian left, attacks Giorgia Meloni head-on for her clear positions in support of Ukraine and Italy’s western position. These attacks by the heirs of the worst Soviet propaganda are a medal for the Brothers of Italy of which we are very proud, ”states the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Giovanbattista Fazzolari.

«More than three hours have passed and I do not think I have noted any political leaders in defense of Giorgia Meloni, so harshly attacked by Pravda for her European and Atlantic positions. It is precisely in these moments that maximum unity must be present in defending national sovereignty from any attempt of foreign interference, ”says Copasir president Adolfo Urso, senator of the Brothers of Italy.