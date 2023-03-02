The last major Russian offensive began in Ukraine about a month ago, concentrated above all in the eastern part of the country – the only one of which Russia has partially taken control – and implemented after the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of new soldiers . Many analysts expected a large and extensive operation aimed at conquering large portions of territory and changing the situation on the ground in a direction more favorable to Russia.

In fact, things are proceeding very differently, without significant progress. The only exception is Bakhmut, the small city in the east of the country where Russian forces have been waging a very harsh war of attrition for months, made even more aggressive by the help of mercenaries from the Wagner group. There the Russians have occupied a number of strategic points north of the city and are trying to block the only road still used by the Ukrainians to supply their forces. According to some analysts, Bakhmut’s downfall is a matter of weeks, maybe days.

The new Russian offensive started in January. The idea of ​​many analysts was that it would reach its peak between the end of February and the beginning of March, coinciding with the first anniversary of the start of the invasion: according to these analyses, the goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin was take advantage of the very anniversary to conquer new territories and compensate for the substantial defeats suffered by the Russian army during the first year of the war. The invasion of Ukraine has so far gone very differently than Putin envisioned it.

Since the end of January, the Russian army has therefore amassed thousands of soldiers and intensified its artillery attacks, especially on the Ukrainian defense lines in the east of the country. In the Luhansk region, Russia carried out attacks mainly in Kupiansk and Lyman, two cities that the Ukrainian army had managed to recapture in the autumn. Further south, in the Donetsk region, Russia has focused instead on Avdiivka, Vuhledar and Bakhmut.

One of the first attacks of the Russian offensive was precisely that of Vuhledar, a city located on one of the main Russian supply lines and which Russia had already tried to conquer last November, without success. The last attempt was also a failure – it ended in the defeat of Russia, with huge losses and the destruction of dozens of tanks and armored personnel carriers.

More generally, the Russian offensive proceeded with far less strength and intensity than had been expected. A series of small artillery strikes, which the Ukrainian military considered initial and exploratory, turned out to be the closest Russia has gone so far. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a military study center that follows the situation on the ground every day, the Russian offensive has in fact already reached its climax in some areas, without having led to significant advances in the field or to retreats of the Ukrainian defense lines.

Meanwhile, the Russian army is dealing with the destruction and loss of many weapons and vehicles. According to some Western intelligence officials listen to you fromEconomistthis spring Russia will have around 20 percent of the artillery it had available at the end of 2022. Another problem is the unpreparedness and inexperience of the very many conscripts that Russia has sent to the field with the latest mobilization, an aspect that analysts have been discussing for months.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, “Russia’s great offensive is underway”, but “there are people who have not even noticed it”. UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace he said that the Russian offensive “if it is advancing, it is advancing by meters rather than kilometres”.

However, the final result of the Russian offensive will be seen in the last few weeks: beyond Bakhmut, which could be the first Russian victory in many months, the Russian army still has a good reserve of tanks and armored vehicles. artillery which he may decide to field for a resumption of attacks in the spring.