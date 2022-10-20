Original title: Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed during training and hit residential house and caught fire, resulting in 6 deaths and 19 injuries. The pilot has ejected and escaped

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed in the southern town of Yeysk shortly after takeoff today, setting a raging fire in a nine-story residential building there, killing six people, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Six people were also missing and 19 injured, including two children, in the crash, TASS news agency reported, citing local officials. Yeysk is separated from the Russian-occupied southern Ukraine only by the Sea of ​​Azov.

Footage released by the Russian military news channel Zvezda TV showed a Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber exploded when it crashed into a residential area; the pilot reportedly ejected to escape.

The TASS news agency mentioned that local officials told Russian Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov that six people were dead and six were missing. Shortly after the accident, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Kulenkov to rush to the scene immediately.

The scene showed that after the fighter plane crashed, the raging fire engulfed a 9-story building. Local authorities later said the fire had been put out.

Local media reported that the fighter jets were loaded with ammunition, although Krasnodar district chief Veniamin Kondratyev denied such claims.

About 250 people, including 40 children, were evacuated from the area, authorities said.

The Russian news agency (RIA) reported that the fighter jet crashed while taking off from a military airport for flight training. The report, citing the Defense Ministry, said pilots reported that one of the engines caught fire during takeoff and that the plane ignited fuel when it struck a residential building.

The Kremlin said Putin had ordered all necessary help to be given to the victims and instructed the health minister to go there.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: