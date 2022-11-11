The United States will purchase artillery shells from South Korea; the bullets will then be destined for Ukraine. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal quoting some American officials
-
The Russian withdrawal from Kherson? Ukrainians fear the trap
The withdrawal of the Russians from Kherson could be a trap for the Ukrainian army. The Ukrainians are convinced of this and indicate – reports the BBC – some cases of Chechen fighters, dressed in civilian clothes, who are moving towards the city. Kherson lacks electricity, water and internet right now.
-
Dead Japanese foreign fighter
A Japanese volunteer fighter in his twenties died in eastern Ukraine fighting the Russian army. This was confirmed by the Tokyo media citing Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. This is the first Japanese casualty in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Kiev contacted the family and began preparations to take the body home.
-
US will buy ammunition from South Korea for Kiev
The United States will purchase artillery shells from South Korea; the bullets will then be destined for Ukraine. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal quoting some American officials