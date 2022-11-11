Home World The Russian withdrawal from Kherson? Ukrainians fear the trap
World

The Russian withdrawal from Kherson? Ukrainians fear the trap

by admin
The Russian withdrawal from Kherson? Ukrainians fear the trap

ServiceEuropa

The United States will purchase artillery shells from South Korea; the bullets will then be destined for Ukraine. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal quoting some American officials

  • The Russian withdrawal from Kherson? Ukrainians fear the trap

    The withdrawal of the Russians from Kherson could be a trap for the Ukrainian army. The Ukrainians are convinced of this and indicate – reports the BBC – some cases of Chechen fighters, dressed in civilian clothes, who are moving towards the city. Kherson lacks electricity, water and internet right now.

  • Dead Japanese foreign fighter

    A Japanese volunteer fighter in his twenties died in eastern Ukraine fighting the Russian army. This was confirmed by the Tokyo media citing Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. This is the first Japanese casualty in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Kiev contacted the family and began preparations to take the body home.

  • US will buy ammunition from South Korea for Kiev

    The United States will purchase artillery shells from South Korea; the bullets will then be destined for Ukraine. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal quoting some American officials

See also  Coronavirus today. In Italy another 88,173 cases (-11.34% from last week) and 194 deaths

You may also like

Midterm Usa, Georgia decisive for the Senate. A...

Build a strong security line during study abroad-China...

Covid, China reduces quarantine for travelers. Stock exchanges...

fear!All Chinese will be put on fully functional...

The New York Republican Party won 11 seats...

Europe is full of liquefied gas, but a...

Be alert to the advice of auto insurance...

Russian hackers behind cyber attack in Australia: data...

The outcome of the mid-term elections is unpredictable,...

In the north of Kosovo, among the Serbian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy