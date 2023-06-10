The Russians are stepping up their counter-offensive Info

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is intensifying, they claim to have conquered the territory around Bakhmut.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/NextaTV

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is intensifying, but it is encountering firm resistance from the Russians, reports Politiko. The Ukrainians themselves said that they would not report on the progress of the fighting. Ukrainian forces have redoubled their attacks around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region and in Zaporozhye, but are facing strong Russian resistance. Both sides claim that they have inflicted heavy losses on their opponents in the last week.

The Ukrainians said they had advanced 1,600 meters around Bakhmut, a town recently captured by Russian forces after months of fierce fighting. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, called the withdrawal of Russian troops near Bakhmut shameful.

In Zaporozhye, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on the night between June 7 and 8, but the Russians returned them to their initial positions on June 8, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, which reports on the situation daily. on the battlefield. According to satellite images, the Ukrainians probably managed to break through the first Russian line between Robotina and Verbova about 15 kilometers southeast of Orihiv, a strategic town in Zaporozhye. The Russians then most likely managed to suppress them and return them to their initial positions. The Americans also noticed heavy fighting around Velika Novosilka, near the border of Zaporozhye and Donetsk Oblasts.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed President Vladimir Putin on the fighting, including a large-scale attack by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade, which he said was repulsed in the hour-long battle in Zaporozhye. Russian forces organized their positions through several lines of defense, with minefields, trenches and tank traps.

“Engineering proved to be one of the strongest branches of the Russian army”, says a recent report from Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. The Russian defense system of the occupied territories, which consists of complex obstacles and fortified trenches, represents a major tactical challenge for Ukrainian offensive operations, according to the British.

Before the start of the counteroffensive, experienced military observers predicted that Zaporozhye was the most likely main objective of the Ukrainians, since the liberation of that area would ensure their advance towards Berdyansk, Melitopol and Tokmak, separating Russia from the occupied territories in the south of Ukraine.

The lack of quick and visible progress at the beginning of the offensive should not discourage the Ukrainians. A week ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared Ukrainians for a difficult, long operation and tried to moderate expectations. He told them to prepare for the hard fight ahead: the fight will take time and have a high cost, he said.

