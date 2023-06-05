The Russians claim that Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive Info

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that they repelled a major Ukrainian offensive, Kiev has not yet commented on these allegations.

Source: Profimeda

As the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram, Ukraine reportedly started the offensive with six mechanized and two tank battalions. “On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a major offensive on five sectors of the front in the direction of southern Donetsk. The enemy aimed to break through our defense lines at, in his opinion, the most vulnerable part of the front line. The enemy did not achieve his goals, he did not succeed,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian General Staff does not report any counteroffensive. Reuters could not immediately verify the Russian allegations, and Ukraine did not immediately comment or respond to these Russian claims. The Russian ministry also released a video it said purportedly showed several Ukrainian armored vehicles on fire after the hit.

Russian forces further report that they killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 16 tanks, combat vehicles and 21 armored personnel carriers, the Russian ministry said. According to a post on Telegram, the chief of the Russian military staff Valery Gerasimov, the commander of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, is in the zone attacked by Ukrainian forces. “Gerasimov held one of the prominent command positions,” the ministry said. On Sunday, Kiev called for “silence” before the offensive, Reuters reminds.

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the destruction of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the attempted large-scale offensive in the south Donetsk direction.pic.twitter.com/o8qPgSU25g — Trollstoy (@Trollstoy88)June 5, 2023

The MONDO newsroom reports information about the conflict in Ukraine in accordance with due journalistic care, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected]

(WORLD)