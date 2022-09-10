Kiev – The Russian front in eastern Ukraine collapsed as if it were made of papier-mâché and Ukrainian forces took back the cities of Kupyansk and of Izyum after a very rapid advance, which is not over and is spreading to other sectors of the front. For the Russian soldiers it is a humiliating defeat, which calls into question their ability to hold the territory and to resist the Ukrainians who aim to liberate all the occupied cities. The Russian invasion of Ukraine after this week is no longer possible.

The most displaced are the Russian workers who in recent months had been brought to the occupied territories to begin the work of Russification and were left to their fate by fleeing soldiers, such as Russian teachers in Kupyansk, who thought they had a new school year ahead to teach Ukrainian children according to a school program decided in Moscow. The Ukrainian counter-offensive reached Kupyansk, Russian soldiers fled Friday night, and abandoned Russian masters woke up in the middle of a newly liberated Ukrainian city. In other areas of Kharkiv, other Russian civilians try to avoid the same end and queue for kilometers at the border, to rush back to Russia as long as possible. Kupyansk is the only railway hub in eastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian army, which uses the railway to transport most of its heavy supplies, including ammunition and tanks. It is understood that without a railway line, the Russians will have to find an alternative to move what they need to continue the conflict – on the way into winter. Also Izyum it was a very important logistical stopover in the rear for the Russians, but yesterday’s rear today became the front line. Some Russian units were trapped before reaching the Oskil River, which in these hours represents salvation, and will have to fight for survival or surrender.

The collapse has spread to the Donbass region – which in theory, according to the orders of President Vladimir Putin, should have been completely conquered by Russian soldiers “by 15 September”, so in a few days. Yesterday the Russians withdrew from Lyman, the small town that was supposed to be the platform to launch the attack on the twin cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk but has become the highest point of expansion of Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region – as the sign left by a flood. Ukrainian forces are now back at the gates of Lysychansk, the city left in the hands of the Russians in June.

Ukrainian soldiers left on Tuesday and advanced 100 kilometers deep. Not even in their most ambitious plans could they dream of regaining land with this ease and in three days they took back the land that the Russians had conquered with a three-month military campaign that was very expensive in terms of lives lost and half destroyed. From Moscow, the Russian general Igor Konascenkov, spokesman for the Defense, last night after a silence of days tried to explain the retreat and said that the Russian soldiers “are regrouping to maneuver more effectively”, but the result is beyond parody .

Everywhere in this retreat – which, however, is not yet directly accessible to journalists – there are signs of Russia’s defeat. Soldiers who surrender in groups, soldiers who retreat in disorder, dead left behind, isolated tanks that run under the drone cameras to reach the safety of the new rear. The American Himars rockets, capable of hitting more than seventy kilometers with a margin of error of nine meters, in this chaos find and destroy important targets and fuel panic.

Even commentators on Russian TV channels, which with their behavior signal the mood of the Kremlin, have changed their tone and there is no longer the war triumphalism imposed on viewers every day since February. One wonders how much this Ukrainian war offensive that spoils the false optimism of propaganda will affect what happens in Moscow.

