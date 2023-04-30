The Russians remain on the International Space Station | MobIT

Although plans to bring down the MSS in 2030 remain in place, work and experiments on the station continue as planned following Russia’s decision.

Source: NASA

The previous year was very challenging for the International Space Station (ISS). After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions that followed, it seemed to be pulling back of Russia with MSS inevitably. However, this is no longer the case, as the Russians have pledged to continue cooperation until 2028.

Russia, which is involved in several key parts of the station, told the world last year that it would leave MSS after 2024, leaving NASA and partners stranded, and looking for a replacement. This indefinite deadline left room for the Russians to maintain their presence – and that’s exactly what happened.

According to NASA announcementRussia has pledged to continue operations on the space station until 2028, while the other partners – Europe, Canada and Japan – have signed their stay until 2030.

MSS has been in operation since 1998, and astronauts have been permanently present since 2000. Now, after three decades of operation, the station continues to deliver important information about space, while also serving as a center for numerous experiments.

NASA has already shared plans to bring down the station in 2030, which includes a plan to use a “tug” that would ensure a safe fall to Earth, specifically the Pacific Ocean. However, with Russia’s decision to continue its presence, the work of the MSS will continue without difficulties for several more years.

The reasons for Russia’s reconsideration are not known, but it is not excluded that this country, due to its military efforts, is currently unable to produce the parts necessary for building its own station, the model of which was presented a few months after the sanctions were introduced.

