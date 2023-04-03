Home World The Russians took control of Bahmut | Info
The Russians took control of Bahmut | Info

Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a message that his soldiers had taken control of Bahmut.

Source: Profimedia/ABACA

Founder of the Russian mercenary forces of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin said his soldiers took control of Bahmut and raised the Russian flag on the administration building.

From a legal point of view, Bahmut is busy. The enemy is concentrated in the western parts”, said Prigozhin in an audio message published on Telegram. However, Ukrainian officials did not indicate that Bahmut had fallen into Russian hands. Prigogine had previously made claims that were premature.

Thank you to our soldiers who are fighting in Avdijevka, Marjinka and Bakhmut. Especially in Bahmut“, Zelenski said in his video address at night. “It’s especially hot there“, the Ukrainian president added. Russian forces have been trying for months to surround and capture Bakhmut, a city that had a population of 70,000 before the Russian invasion more than a year ago.

