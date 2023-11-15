Ukraine’s Counterattack in Russo-Ukrainian War Gains Momentum

The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, now in its 20th month, has seen a major turn of events in favor of Ukraine in the Kherson region. Despite Russia’s attempts to halt their progress, Ukraine’s army has continued to pursue victory, crossing the Dnieper River to expand their bridgehead. The Russian army has dispatched an additional marine brigade but was unable to stop Ukraine’s advancement, suffering heavy losses in the process.

Among the recent developments, Ukraine’s success in the Kherson area has led to a retraction of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s announcement of troop withdrawal from the region. Initially, the Ministry had announced a partial troop withdrawal, only to provide a retraction stating that the previous announcement had been a “provocation.” Despite the retraction, satellite images showed Russia secretly building a factory to produce Iranian drones, causing concerns among international observers.

The Ukrainian army has made notable progress in the Kherson area, successfully crossing the Dnieper River despite Russian resistance. The recent advancements have also forced Russia to send its 810th Marine Brigade to the region, only to suffer significant losses, reportedly losing 80-85% of its strength. Faced with the Ukrainian army’s relentless counterattack, the Russian army has lost over 4,000 soldiers in the past two weeks.

In response to the escalating conflict, the U.S. and Germany continue to support the Ukrainian army, with the United States purchasing German-made “Cheetah” anti-aircraft artillery vehicles to assist in combatting Russian drones. Additionally, the European Union has increased humanitarian aid to Ukraine by $118 million, while Norway announced an increase of $90 million in aid.

As the situation in the Kherson region continues to evolve, both Russia and Ukraine are intensifying their efforts on the ground and in the air. The Ukrainian army has described the current situation as a “stalemate,” with both sides working diligently to alter the existing war dynamics.

The Russo-Ukrainian war has now entered its second winter, with the conflict showing no signs of resolution. The international community remains on edge as Ukraine’s counterattack gains momentum and the war-torn region faces ongoing strife.

